Renault Megane E-Tech Becomes More Iconic With New Range-Topping Trim Level

The Megane E-Tech family has expanded in the United Kingdom with Renault introducing the Iconic. This is a new top-of-the-line grade, which joins the Equilibre and Techno versions, featuring a heat pump, and more exterior colors sourced from the Launch Edition.
First things first, the new Renault Megane E-Tech Iconic is equipped with a new heat pump. Developed by the French company’s thermal management engineers, this patented feature recovers heat generated by the battery and the electric motor twice, by using a circuit of pipes, when the drivetrain is under heavy load, when the vehicle is charging up, or when it is being driven on highways.
Not only it ensures optimal temperature on the inside faster, but it does so by minimizing the impact on the range. According to Renault, the car’s autonomy improves by up to 9% on motorways when the outside temperature drops to below 10C (50F) as a result of implementing this feature. As the diamond brand puts it, having the Megane E-Tech equipped with this gizmo is a win-win situation, as it heats up the cockpit faster and helps enhance the range over the lesser models.
Additional color choices that were previously reserved for the Launch Edition are now available to order on the Iconic. Two-tone paint finishes bring diamond black or shadow gray roofs, and the palette also comprises solid, metallic, and special metallic hues, such as the diamond black, glacier white, ceramic gray, shadow gray, and midnight blue. The zero-emission crossover rides on 20-inch Enos wheels in this configuration and features gold blades at both ends that kind of send Formula 1 vibes.
Stuff such as the 9-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio, 3D camera system, smart rearview mirror, and a few other things are offered as standard on the new range-topping trim level of the Megane E-Tech.
A closer look at the company’s official website in the United Kingdom reveals that the new Megane E-Tech Iconic uses the same motor as the rest of the range. It generates an identical 217 ps (214 hp/160 kW), driving the front wheels and enabling the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 kph (99 mph). No matter which version you go for, all of them have an autonomy of 450 km (280 miles).
Should you decide to go for the Megane E-Tech Iconic, then you will have to fork out a minimum of £41,995 (equaling to $51,775). The Launch Edition is still listed on the UK website, and it starts at £40,995 ($51,542). For the Techno, customers have to pay at least £39,495 ($48,692), and the most affordable variant of the battery-electric crossover, the Equilibre, kicks off at £36,995 ($45,610).
Not only it ensures optimal temperature on the inside faster, but it does so by minimizing the impact on the range. According to Renault, the car’s autonomy improves by up to 9% on motorways when the outside temperature drops to below 10C (50F) as a result of implementing this feature. As the diamond brand puts it, having the Megane E-Tech equipped with this gizmo is a win-win situation, as it heats up the cockpit faster and helps enhance the range over the lesser models.
Additional color choices that were previously reserved for the Launch Edition are now available to order on the Iconic. Two-tone paint finishes bring diamond black or shadow gray roofs, and the palette also comprises solid, metallic, and special metallic hues, such as the diamond black, glacier white, ceramic gray, shadow gray, and midnight blue. The zero-emission crossover rides on 20-inch Enos wheels in this configuration and features gold blades at both ends that kind of send Formula 1 vibes.
Stuff such as the 9-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio, 3D camera system, smart rearview mirror, and a few other things are offered as standard on the new range-topping trim level of the Megane E-Tech.
A closer look at the company’s official website in the United Kingdom reveals that the new Megane E-Tech Iconic uses the same motor as the rest of the range. It generates an identical 217 ps (214 hp/160 kW), driving the front wheels and enabling the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 kph (99 mph). No matter which version you go for, all of them have an autonomy of 450 km (280 miles).
Should you decide to go for the Megane E-Tech Iconic, then you will have to fork out a minimum of £41,995 (equaling to $51,775). The Launch Edition is still listed on the UK website, and it starts at £40,995 ($51,542). For the Techno, customers have to pay at least £39,495 ($48,692), and the most affordable variant of the battery-electric crossover, the Equilibre, kicks off at £36,995 ($45,610).