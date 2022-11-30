Renault Megane E-Tech 100% Electric Now Available via Subscription in the UK

EV

WLTP

Prospective customers who aren’t prepared to shell out so much money in one go are now presented with an alternative in the guise of a monthly subscription. Over in the United Kingdom, this subscription comes with terms ranging from 3 to 24 months and a customizable monthly allowance of 750 miles (make that 1,207 kilometers) as standard. Developed in collaboration with Bipi Mobility UK Limited, this subscription costs £599 per month for the base trim level or £649 for the better-equipped Techno.Prospective customers can also opt for delivery to their door for £99.50. As opposed to a personal contract hire, the subscription does not require a down payment, but a fully-refundable security deposit. The monthly fees mentioned above include road tax, servicing, breakdown cover, and even congestion charges. The car can be ordered 100% online from the comfort of your home. What’s more, the subscription can be canceled at any time.“Traditional ownership methods will always have a place but, in line with how we now pay for many goods and services, there’s a very significant increase in those who would consider a car on a subscription basis,” declared Renault UK big kahuna Guillaume Sicard. “Our new all-encompassing subscription service means we have the perfect answer, providing consumers with an exceptionally flexible and convenient way to own and enjoy a highly usable multi-award-winning electric vehicle.”Based on the CMF-platform that Nissan employs in the Ariya crossover, the battery-powered Megane comes standard with 18-inch alloys, 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The most you can expect in terms of-rated driving range is 280 miles (450 kilometers) on the combined test cycle.