Renault Megane E-Tech Opens for Pre-Order in the UK, Pricing and Specifications Announced

Renault has started accepting pre-orders for its first fully-electric compact crossover, the Megane E-Tech, in the United Kingdom, with deliveries set to commence later this year.
The range comprises three trim levels, the Equilibre, Techno, and Launch Edition, priced from £35,995 (equal to $43,485), £38,495 ($46,505), and £39,995 ($48,318) respectively.
Kicking off the family, the Megane E-Tech Equilibre features 18-inch wheels, full LED headlights, black fabric upholstery, ambient lighting, air conditioning, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 9-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, smartphone integration, and several other things.
Sitting above it, the Techno adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, dynamic turn signals, shark fin antenna, synthetic leather upholstery made of recycled materials, tinted rear windows, dual-zone climate control, Google Services, upgraded sound system, more USB-C ports, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, blind spot recognition, traffic sign recognition, and rear cross traffic alert with auto braking.
Standing out next to the lesser models, the Launch Edition, said to be exclusive to the UK market, features different 20-inch wheels, gold F1 blade, premium sound system signed by Harman Kardon, smart rearview mirror, and 3D camera system.
Regardless of the chosen variant, the Megane E-Tech is offered in the EV60 specification, meaning that its zero-emission powertrain develops 217 ps (214 hp / 160 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque, enough for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.5 seconds, and a 160 kph (99 mph) top speed.
The 60 kWh battery pack gives it a 450-km (280-mile) driving range on the WLTP test cycle, and it supports fast charging up to 130 kW, taking 1 hour and 15 minutes to be charged from 0 to 80%. Plugging it in at a 7.4 kW wall box is an overnight charging process that takes 9 hours and 15 minutes from zero to 100%.
Kicking off the family, the Megane E-Tech Equilibre features 18-inch wheels, full LED headlights, black fabric upholstery, ambient lighting, air conditioning, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 9-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, smartphone integration, and several other things.
Sitting above it, the Techno adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, dynamic turn signals, shark fin antenna, synthetic leather upholstery made of recycled materials, tinted rear windows, dual-zone climate control, Google Services, upgraded sound system, more USB-C ports, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, blind spot recognition, traffic sign recognition, and rear cross traffic alert with auto braking.
Standing out next to the lesser models, the Launch Edition, said to be exclusive to the UK market, features different 20-inch wheels, gold F1 blade, premium sound system signed by Harman Kardon, smart rearview mirror, and 3D camera system.
Regardless of the chosen variant, the Megane E-Tech is offered in the EV60 specification, meaning that its zero-emission powertrain develops 217 ps (214 hp / 160 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque, enough for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.5 seconds, and a 160 kph (99 mph) top speed.
The 60 kWh battery pack gives it a 450-km (280-mile) driving range on the WLTP test cycle, and it supports fast charging up to 130 kW, taking 1 hour and 15 minutes to be charged from 0 to 80%. Plugging it in at a 7.4 kW wall box is an overnight charging process that takes 9 hours and 15 minutes from zero to 100%.