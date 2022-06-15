Renault Megane E-Tech Opens for Pre-Order in the UK, Pricing and Specifications Announced

More on this:

1 Driving the All-New Megane E-Tech Electric Is More Like a Dance Than Just a Simple Ride

2 Renault Cooks Up a "Priority List" for Megane E-Tech Customers in the UK

3 Renault Will Ditch Combustion Engines by 2030 in Europe and Go 100% Electric

4 Live Pics: New Renault Megane E-Tech Electric Shows Crossover-Inspired Styling

5 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric Unveiled, Offers 470-Km Driving Range