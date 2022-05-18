Driving the All-New Megane E-Tech Electric Is More Like a Dance Than Just a Simple Ride

SUV

EasyPark, Radioplayer, Sybel1, and Vivaldi browser are the newest apps added by Renault to enhance the on-board customer experience in its new vehicles equipped with the OpenR Link infotainment system. This was an ocasion to celebrate the arrival of all-new Megane E-Tech Electric throughout Europe, with the upcoming New Australin mind.Now let's see what are the tidings!is a simplified parking solution, helping drivers manage and pay for the stay without requiring a physical machine or even a smartphone. And it seems they have cookies inside too, via some exclusive coupons.is like a modern jukebox with access to thousands of radio stations, web radios, and podcasts from countries covered by Radioplayer in Europe. Some specially designed for Renault services are personalized listening to radio stations, the display of titles currently being broadcast or the possibility of finding all the programs in podcasts. The cherry on top of the cake is that Radioplayer gives simple access to all this content in live and replay mode and to the associated data.Forget about boredom, because you can now consideras being your audio friend. This app is showing off a wide range of audio content bringing together thousands of hours of podcasts, fiction, documentaries, audiobooks, and children’s stories. The team behind Sybel worked on some fully customized features, so you can feel truly unique: thematic playlists with three hours of preloaded content, pick up where you left off no matter which device you started on, intelligent voice assistant, personalised recommendations and favourites list.. and not only unique, but also lucky because every customer will receive a 6-month subscription to Sybel+, the VIP section of the app where you can benefit from exclusive content.At last but not least, let me introduce you, the app where customers can watch, buy, and browse from the comfort of their own car seat, keeping themselves entertained while waiting for their electric car to charge without needing a smartphone or tablet. With these two ground rules in mind - Privacy is a default, and Everything’s an option - Vivaldi designed for Renault features will not compromise the privacy of their drivers. Users can make video calls, set up access to commonly used online apps, easily access streaming services, securely synchronize browser data, and more. With their privacy protected, people can browse privately in Renault cars with OpenR Link system with their data not being stored by the car. Browsing data may be shared between other devices logged into the same account, but hidden from "the eyes" of Renault."We are particularly enthusiastic to see these apps rolled out on all Renault vehicles equipped with OpenR Link, like All-New Megane E-Tech Electric and upcoming New Austral. These collaborations with our various partners that are EasyPark, RadioPlayer, Sybel and Vivaldi browser are a concrete expression of our desire to offer our customers ever more services, comfort, safety and entertainment on board our vehicles." said Frédéric Vincent, Executive Vice President - Information System & Digital.