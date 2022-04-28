Renault Becomes Roland-Garros Premium Partner, Does a Few Good Deeds Along the Way

Roland-Garros, the famous tennis tournament that takes place in France, has a new automotive partner. After almost three decades with Peugeot, the tennis tournament will have Renault as its Premium Partner, and the rhombus brand will also be the tour's mobility supplier. With this partnership, the brand wants to promote tennis in cities, among other social responsibility projects.
To get things going, Renault is set to provide a fleet of 100 Megane E-Tech vehicles to help athletes, officials, and VIP guests to reach the event, their hotels, or wherever they need. In total, the French tennis tournament will have 160 Renault Megane E-Tech vehicles at its disposal.
The deal between Renault and Roland-Garros will start with the 2022 edition of the tournament, which is set to take place starting May 16, 2022, to June 5, 2022. Initially, the deal was signed for five years, which means that the next five editions will have Renault as the tournament's official partner.
The link between the two French brands was more than just a common origin and shared roots, as it also involves shared common values, passion, and ambition. Both want to focus on sustainable mobility and social responsibility, so it sounds like a match made in heaven for the two entities.
Renault is also involved in other sports as part of its new brand strategy, which means that we will see the rhombus brand involved in rugby as well. The latter will be detailed later, but the marque has been confirmed to be a partner of the French Rugby Federation.
Another interesting thing that Renault announced is the fact that the brand has launched a social initiative called Give Me 5, which is meant to promote the practice of tennis in cities by renovating playgrounds in suburban areas.
By the end of this year, two fields are expected to be opened in France, but we hope to see more of this social responsibility project from a company as large as Renault is.
Through the company's Let Challenge, each time that a served ball hits the net cord before landing in the service court will mean that Renault will allocate a sum of money to this social initiative.
Statistics quoted by the brand show that the described action happens about 2,000 times during the tournament, but Renault has not specified how much money it will donate to said cause each time.
Other actions involve offering free trips to the venue in Renault vehicles for those who want to experience an electric vehicle, as well as taking children and teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds to Roland-Garros to assist to one day of the tournament.
The latter part may be as important as renovating playgrounds, as it gets to open young minds to a sport and maybe change a few lives in the process.
