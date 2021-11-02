Android Automotive-Powered LG IVI Promises a Digital Cockpit Where Google Is King

5 Another Big Name to Use Android Automotive, as Android Auto Is So Yesterday

A digital cockpit is becoming more of a common thing these days, and LG wants to be part of this revolution, especially after giving up on mobile phones. 33 photos



And building a next-generation In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system is part of its strategy, with LG to therefore be the company supplying the digital cockpit in the new 2022 Renault Megane E-TECH Electric.



As we announced after the zero-emission Megane was unveiled, the infotainment system is



First and foremost, the new IVI system is indeed based on Android Automotive. Still, at the same time, it’s also the first project that runs on LG’s Scaled Agile Framework. LG says the software runs independently from the vehicle hardware, making it easy to provide new-gen capabilities, such as OTA updates.



With Android 10 at its core, LG’s IVI system is the first to receive certification from Google Automotive Services (GAS), the company says.



And of course, like the other Android Automotive solutions, it offers deep integration of Google solutions, which means apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant come pre-loaded. This, in turn, produces a series of benefits, with Google Assistant also capable of accessing vehicle functions.



So, in theory, you’ll be able to adjust the climate control system with a voice command, while Google Maps will keep an eye on your battery level and route you to a charging system when needed.



