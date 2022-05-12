Renault Cooks Up a "Priority List" for Megane E-Tech Customers in the UK

As if electric vehicles weren’t sufficiently expensive for the Average Joe and Jane, the peeps at Renault are selling places in the queue list for the first deliveries of the Megane E-Tech, a hatchback that's often referred to as a crossover. Advertised as the Priority List, this pre-reservations system revolves around a deposit that secures two other perks.
Over in the United Kingdom, customers who pony up 500 pounds sterling (make that 610 dollars) secure access to test drive opportunities and access to exclusive launch events. Now imagine someone telling their significant other: “Love, I’ve gained exclusive access to the regional launch event of a Renault.” But on the other hand, the French automaker says that 7,000-plus customers have expressed interest thus far.
What’s even more curious, Renault hasn’t even mentioned how much the Megane E-Tech costs in the United Kingdom. As we’re sitting here, waiting for the price list to be published, the French automaker is much obliged to share a few specs and the standard goodies of the Megane E-Tech lineup.
First things first, all three models are front-driven EVs powered by a 160-kW electric motor. A 60-kWh battery is common across the board, delivering up to 280 miles (450 kilometers) on a single charge as per WLTP certification. AC/DC rapid charging up to 130 kW is standard as well, translating to 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range in roughly 30 minutes.
“By joining the Priority List, customers can now secure their place in the queue to be one of the first to own what is set to be one of the most exciting and in-demand electric vehicles available,” gingerly declared Guillaume Sicard, country head and big kahuna at Renault in the United Kingdom.
Kicking off with the Equilibre, the most basic of specifications rocks 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a rearview camera, wireless phone connectivity, lots of safety features, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen, Android Automotive OS with Google services for the infotainment system, and over-the-air updates. Next up, the Techno adds adaptive cruise control with speed limiter and lane centering, blind spot recognition and intervention, and rear cross traffic alert with rear automatic braking.
20-inch wheels are on the menu as well, along with adaptive LED headlights, signature lighting, dynamic turn signals, dual-zone climate control, 48-color ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, automatic wipers, as well as the full range of Google services. At the very top of the lineup, the Launch Edition stands out with even fancier wheels, a gold-painted F1 blade up front, nine-speaker premium audio from Harman Kardon, Around View 3D cameras, as well as a digital rearview mirror.
To whom it may concern, all three have already been priced in Germany, the largest market for new cars in Europe. The Equilibre is €37,100 (approximately $38,460), the Techno starts at €40,100 ($41,570), and the Iconic is the closest model to the Launch Edition at €47,500 ($49,240).
