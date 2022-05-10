End of the Road for the Renault Scenic, Grand Scenic Will Meet the Same Fate Soon

After more than 20 years of existence, the Scenic compact MPV has just left Renault's catalog. The long version of the model, the Grand Scenic, is still on sale, but only for a few months.
The list of compact MPVs that have been taken out of production has just grown. The disappearance refers to one of the best-known representatives of the category: the Renault Scenic. Renault has just ended the career of the model that launched the segment. More precisely, the classic silhouette was withdrawn from the catalog a few days ago. The long version of the model, the Grand Scenic, is still available, but its end is also near.
The Scenic was launched in 1996 and proved to be a real success, with the first generation selling 2.8 million units. Technically, it is based on the chassis of the Megane small family car. It became the 1997 European Car of the Year on its launch in November 1996.
With the Scenic, the French practically invented a new category and a trend, with most European manufacturers launching such a model in the new segment, even BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Starting with the second generation, born in 2003, the Scenic also received a long version capable of carrying 7 people. This choice will have been maintained until the current fourth-generation, launched in 2016.
At the end of 2020, the Scenic was slightly restyled but still failed to convince its customers. In this case, dropping the Scenic is no surprise because the model has not kept up with sales. In 2021, the Douai plant assembled less than 16,000 units.
The brand, therefore, decided to end the dynasty. This segment is in decline, unlike the SUV segment, which is progressing and it is where all carmakers want to be increasingly competitive.
However, the Scenic name might get a second life. As Luca de Meo, head of Losange, has already announced, the Scenic name will not disappear for good. It will be reused in the near future by a new electric model.
