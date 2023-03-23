Tesla's New "Extended Warranty" May Not Be Worth the Trouble

Tesla now offers an extended warranty for some of its vehicles, but the creative name it chose for this product hints that coverage might not be what customers would like to pay for. It’s called “Extended Service Agreement” and it’s available for two years or 25,000 mi over the standard warranty. Here’s what it’s all about.
Popular EV maker Tesla added a new offer for its buyers. It’s sort of an extended warranty that is intended to give you more peace of mind during ownership. In the U.S., it’s currently available for the 2012-2020 Model S, 2015-2020 Model X, Model 3, or Model Y that are still covered by the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty.
That means Model 3s and Model Ys must have less than 50,000 mi on the odometer and be no more than four years old. For the pre-2015 Model S vehicles these limits are extended to 8 years or 125,000 mi, while the post-2015 Model S and all the Model X units have their basic warranty covering 8 years of usage or until the odometer shows 150,000 mi.
Model S and Model X units made and sold in the U.S. in 2021 or after are not eligible for enrollment.
In the U.S., the new Extended Service Agreement costs:
Besides the price of the new offer, customers agree that they will pay a deductible of $100 per service visit. The Extended Service Agreement kicks in as soon as the basic warranty is no longer valid.
In Canada, only the 2012-2020 Model S and Model X owners who have their vehicles still covered by the standard warranty can buy the Extended Service Agreement. For now, the northern neighbors get a different offer. They enjoy:
Whilst the coverage is active, Tesla confirms that it is responsible to repair or replace “any covered part as required due to a failure.” The automaker defines “failure” as the “complete inability of any covered part to perform the function(s) for which it was designed due to defects in material or workmanship of any parts manufactured or supplied by Tesla that occur under normal use.”
The Extended Service Agreement (ESA) does not cover the battery, the drive unit, tires, wheels, or paint defects, nor does it apply to vehicles that have been fire-damaged, flood-damaged, or used for racing. Similarly, buying the ESA does not give owners free access to Tesla Roadside Assistance.
The full list of exclusions from the policy is available at the end of this article in .PDF format.
Besides that, to benefit from the ESA customers must perform all the recommended or required authorized service visits, drive the vehicle normally, and do no modifications to the vehicle.
Tesla also says that the decision of whether to repair or replace a part or to use a new or remanufactured part will be made by the brand, “in its sole discretion.”
Finally, since the ESA is not covering the battery after the standard warranty expires, this offer may not be worth buying. But if it feels like a good option for you, then make sure to read all the Terms and Conditions before paying. You'll find the ESA in the Upgrade menu of the Tesla App. If it's not showing yet, make sure to update the app.
