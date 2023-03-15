Tesla's Use of the Term 'Autopilot' Irks U.S. DOT's Pete Buttigieg, But Not for Nothing

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg comes with an unexpected swing at Tesla as the brand is dealing with an NHTSA investigation. The Biden administration has not been too friendly with the all-electric automaker but it now looks like the public relations gloves are off. Here’s why this might signal an important shift in the relationship the current administration has with the company run by Elon Musk.

18 photos Photo: Tesla on YouTube / Secretary Pete on Instagram / autoevolution edit