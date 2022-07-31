New Analysis Says EVs Are Good for the Planet, but There's a Slight Catch

Planning on buying an electric vehicle (EV) just to make sure you’re doing your part in the battle against climate change? Then go and do it without any worries. A new report reaffirms what we’ve already known for a couple of years – EVs are, indeed, good for our planet. However, there’s a small technicality you should be aware of. It helps with properly understanding the big picture.
Having zero tailpipe emissions or no tailpipe at all is a very good start for tackling climate change. The rapid rise of Earth’s temperature is already changing our world and it will continue to do so until we manage to cut the release of harmful gasses like carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
While fossil fuel extraction and production, aerospace, military, water, freight, and some heavy industries companies are still dependent on using various types of oil derivatives and continue to generate a big carbon footprint, drivers and companies that have a distribution network can safely pick an EV to replace their old, gas- or diesel-powered machines. Nowadays, it’s more feasible than ever. But should you do it?
A recent report conducted by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) showed that, on average, new all-electric vehicles are contributing over 50% less to global warming. This conclusion has been reached after comparing existing gas and diesel vehicles with their EV counterparts. Battery production, parts sourcing, manufacturing, and operation have been taken into account.
Even though both electric cars and trucks are much cleaner than their gas or diesel equivalents, making an EV is still a polluting activity. However, the report states that only after 21,000 miles (33,700 kilometers) of operation for cars and 17,500 miles (28,100 kilometers) for trucks, does the carbon footprint of both ICE vehicles and EVs reach an equal amount. That’s the slight catch we should all be aware of.
From there on, EVs start to have a much smaller impact on the environment which could be further lowered if charging is done via renewables. Meanwhile, ICE vehicles continue to burn fossil fuels and emit harmful gasses.
This means that, on average, a Tesla Model 3 driven around for less than two years will have a smaller carbon footprint than a BMW 330i or a Mercedes-Benz C Class.
Moreover, betting on renewable electricity and changing how we harvest power from the sun, wind, sea, or by splitting atoms apart in a nuclear plant is going to actively help with tackling global warming.
Zero-emission vehicles that charge with guilt-free electricity will only lower the carbon footprint of personal transport and road freight.
