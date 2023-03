Tesla Replaces Red Multi-Coat Exterior Color With Ultra Red for the Model S and X

Full Self-Driving

First things first, let’s talk numbers. The Model 3 and Y are presently available in five exterior colors as per the build & price tool for the U.S. market, with Pearl White Multi-Coat listed as the only no-cost color. Midnight Silver Metallic and Deep Blue Metallic both add $1,000 to the tally, whereas Solid Black is $1,500. Red Multi-Coat retails at $2,000, making it the most expensive optional finish for the all-electric sedan and crossover.The S and falcon-doored X feature Peal White Multi-Coat as standard. Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, and Solid Black are all $1,500, whereas Ultra Red will set prospective customers back a cool $3,000.More akin to Giga Berlin’s Midnight Cherry Red than Red Multi-Coat, the newly introduced finish definitely suits the Model S well. The same applies to the Model X electric sport utility vehicle, although the more elegant lines of the electric sedan help Ultra Red pop out more.Listed at press time with a March 2023 estimated delivery window, the Model S Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive retails at $89,990 excluding the $1,390 destination fee and $6,000 potential gas savings. Estimated with a combined driving range of 405 miles (652 kilometers), the entry-level specification is plenty fast and quick for most of us, with Tesla promising 149 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and 3.1 clicks to 60 mph (97 kph).19-inch Tempest wheels mounted with all-season rubber can be upgraded to 21-inch Arachnid wheels for $4,500. The 2-inch difference also makes a difference in terms of range, the estimate being 375 miles (604 kilometers). Three interior themes, two steering wheel choices, $6,000 Enhanced Autopilot, $15,000Capability, and $109,990 for the Plaid tri-motor variant pretty much sum up the Model S in U.S. specification.Things get a little spicier with the Model X, which costs $99,990 in standard tune and a Model S Plaid-matching $109,990 for the hi-po variant. 20-inch Cyberstream wheels enable a maximum driving range of 351 miles ( 565 kilometers) as per EPA testing, whereas the 22-inch Turbine wheels add $5,500 to the tally and reduce the estimated driving range to 332 miles (534 kilometers).There is no seven-seat option currently available for the Model S , but you can get seven seats in the Model X as long as you’re fine paying $3,500 for them. The six-seat configuration is even more expensive at $6,500, with both three-row seating options affecting driving range.