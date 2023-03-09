Tesla Replaces Red Multi-Coat Exterior Color With Ultra Red for the Model S and X

Tesla has oftentimes been criticized for its ridiculously simple color offering. Rather than adding new exterior colors to the palette, the Texas-based automaker decided to replace Red Multi-Coat with Ultra Red for the Model S and X. The Model 3 and Y continue to be listed with Red Multi-Coat rather than the much richer new finish.
First things first, let’s talk numbers. The Model 3 and Y are presently available in five exterior colors as per the build & price tool for the U.S. market, with Pearl White Multi-Coat listed as the only no-cost color. Midnight Silver Metallic and Deep Blue Metallic both add $1,000 to the tally, whereas Solid Black is $1,500. Red Multi-Coat retails at $2,000, making it the most expensive optional finish for the all-electric sedan and crossover.
The S and falcon-doored X feature Peal White Multi-Coat as standard. Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, and Solid Black are all $1,500, whereas Ultra Red will set prospective customers back a cool $3,000.
More akin to Giga Berlin’s Midnight Cherry Red than Red Multi-Coat, the newly introduced finish definitely suits the Model S well. The same applies to the Model X electric sport utility vehicle, although the more elegant lines of the electric sedan help Ultra Red pop out more.
Listed at press time with a March 2023 estimated delivery window, the Model S Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive retails at $89,990 excluding the $1,390 destination fee and $6,000 potential gas savings. Estimated with a combined driving range of 405 miles (652 kilometers), the entry-level specification is plenty fast and quick for most of us, with Tesla promising 149 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and 3.1 clicks to 60 mph (97 kph).
19-inch Tempest wheels mounted with all-season rubber can be upgraded to 21-inch Arachnid wheels for $4,500. The 2-inch difference also makes a difference in terms of range, the estimate being 375 miles (604 kilometers). Three interior themes, two steering wheel choices, $6,000 Enhanced Autopilot, $15,000 Full Self-Driving Capability, and $109,990 for the Plaid tri-motor variant pretty much sum up the Model S in U.S. specification.
Things get a little spicier with the Model X, which costs $99,990 in standard tune and a Model S Plaid-matching $109,990 for the hi-po variant. 20-inch Cyberstream wheels enable a maximum driving range of 351 miles ( 565 kilometers) as per EPA testing, whereas the 22-inch Turbine wheels add $5,500 to the tally and reduce the estimated driving range to 332 miles (534 kilometers).
There is no seven-seat option currently available for the Model S, but you can get seven seats in the Model X as long as you’re fine paying $3,500 for them. The six-seat configuration is even more expensive at $6,500, with both three-row seating options affecting driving range.
The S and falcon-doored X feature Peal White Multi-Coat as standard. Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, and Solid Black are all $1,500, whereas Ultra Red will set prospective customers back a cool $3,000.
More akin to Giga Berlin’s Midnight Cherry Red than Red Multi-Coat, the newly introduced finish definitely suits the Model S well. The same applies to the Model X electric sport utility vehicle, although the more elegant lines of the electric sedan help Ultra Red pop out more.
Listed at press time with a March 2023 estimated delivery window, the Model S Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive retails at $89,990 excluding the $1,390 destination fee and $6,000 potential gas savings. Estimated with a combined driving range of 405 miles (652 kilometers), the entry-level specification is plenty fast and quick for most of us, with Tesla promising 149 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and 3.1 clicks to 60 mph (97 kph).
19-inch Tempest wheels mounted with all-season rubber can be upgraded to 21-inch Arachnid wheels for $4,500. The 2-inch difference also makes a difference in terms of range, the estimate being 375 miles (604 kilometers). Three interior themes, two steering wheel choices, $6,000 Enhanced Autopilot, $15,000 Full Self-Driving Capability, and $109,990 for the Plaid tri-motor variant pretty much sum up the Model S in U.S. specification.
Things get a little spicier with the Model X, which costs $99,990 in standard tune and a Model S Plaid-matching $109,990 for the hi-po variant. 20-inch Cyberstream wheels enable a maximum driving range of 351 miles ( 565 kilometers) as per EPA testing, whereas the 22-inch Turbine wheels add $5,500 to the tally and reduce the estimated driving range to 332 miles (534 kilometers).
There is no seven-seat option currently available for the Model S, but you can get seven seats in the Model X as long as you’re fine paying $3,500 for them. The six-seat configuration is even more expensive at $6,500, with both three-row seating options affecting driving range.