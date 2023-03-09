Tesla Shares Old Video Depicting the Creation of the Model X's Falcon Wing Doors

Although the Tesla Model X has gone out of the spotlight for some time, its iconic falcon wing doors still impress people who see them for the first time. Tesla has shared a rare video showing how the signature doors started development on a Model S prototype.
We’ve seen Tesla making interesting PR moves on its Twitter account, showcasing new technologies or unknown stories about the company. Whoever is in charge of Tesla’s social media accounts is doing a good job. The latest video shared on Elon Musk’s social media platform shows unknown details about the Tesla Model X’s signature feature, the Falcon Wing rear doors.
The video shows a metallic skeleton strapped to a Model S prototype with a simple description: “How it started vs how it’s going.” Judging by the fact that the metallic skeleton has only one articulation, we think this is a very early prototype inspired by the gull-wing door concept. The Model X launched with double-hinged doors that could fold in tight spaces, unlike traditional gull-wing doors. Tesla’s video also shows the Model X Falcon Wing doors in operation.
People think these doors were inspired by those of the DeLorean DMC-12 from the “Back to the Future” movie. Elon Musk insisted on this door concept to the point that it almost derailed the Model X project. The Model X was supposed to launch in early 2014, but it got to the first customers in September 2015. The main reason behind the Model X delay was, you’ve guessed it, the Falcon Wing rear doors. As impressive as they were, they proved a pain to produce and even harder to make them work as advertised.
In 2016, Tesla blamed the Swiss hydraulics company Hoerbiger Holding for the falcon door problems. Tesla said the doors suffered from oil leakage and overheating and sued the Swiss company, settling the lawsuit months later. Tesla addressed the doors’ issues, but owners still complained. Among the most frequent problems are doors not opening or not latching properly, doors opening without warning, or closing by themselves.
Probably that’s why one person replied to Tesla with a very happy “After 5 months of Service Center visits, my falcon doors do exactly what the video does.” Others pointed to many issues with the doors, the Service Centers, and the company’s patchy customer support records. As for us, we’re wondering why the refreshed Model X still has those doors, considering that Tesla removed much cheaper ultrasonic sensors to save some bucks.
Although Tesla promised the Falcon Wing doors to offer more convenience, it’s the opposite. They make the Model X heavier than it should be and prevent the installation of roof racks. Like other motorized doors, they are also dangerous for people and children. Although the doors are equipped with sensors to sense when there’s something in their way, they could easily chop off a stray limb.
The video shows a metallic skeleton strapped to a Model S prototype with a simple description: “How it started vs how it’s going.” Judging by the fact that the metallic skeleton has only one articulation, we think this is a very early prototype inspired by the gull-wing door concept. The Model X launched with double-hinged doors that could fold in tight spaces, unlike traditional gull-wing doors. Tesla’s video also shows the Model X Falcon Wing doors in operation.
People think these doors were inspired by those of the DeLorean DMC-12 from the “Back to the Future” movie. Elon Musk insisted on this door concept to the point that it almost derailed the Model X project. The Model X was supposed to launch in early 2014, but it got to the first customers in September 2015. The main reason behind the Model X delay was, you’ve guessed it, the Falcon Wing rear doors. As impressive as they were, they proved a pain to produce and even harder to make them work as advertised.
In 2016, Tesla blamed the Swiss hydraulics company Hoerbiger Holding for the falcon door problems. Tesla said the doors suffered from oil leakage and overheating and sued the Swiss company, settling the lawsuit months later. Tesla addressed the doors’ issues, but owners still complained. Among the most frequent problems are doors not opening or not latching properly, doors opening without warning, or closing by themselves.
Probably that’s why one person replied to Tesla with a very happy “After 5 months of Service Center visits, my falcon doors do exactly what the video does.” Others pointed to many issues with the doors, the Service Centers, and the company’s patchy customer support records. As for us, we’re wondering why the refreshed Model X still has those doors, considering that Tesla removed much cheaper ultrasonic sensors to save some bucks.
Although Tesla promised the Falcon Wing doors to offer more convenience, it’s the opposite. They make the Model X heavier than it should be and prevent the installation of roof racks. Like other motorized doors, they are also dangerous for people and children. Although the doors are equipped with sensors to sense when there’s something in their way, they could easily chop off a stray limb.
Falcon wing doors are designed to proactively detect obstacles that prevent the doors from moving when an obstacle is detected.— Tesla (@Tesla) March 8, 2023
Sensors that can sense through metal enable the doors to adjust based on available lateral & vertical space