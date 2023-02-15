Tesla Model X Owner Sold the SUV and Bought a Rivian R1T Instead, Instantly Regretting It

A Tesla Model X Plaid owner shared an interesting story about selling the SUV to buy a Rivian R1T and then buying it back at a premium because he regretted the decision. Even more surprising than his change of mind was why he decided to sell the Tesla in the first place.
Changing your mind is mostly OK, even if this makes you look bad in certain situations. I’ve known a couple who married and divorced several times (I kid you not) because they could not decide whether they loved or hated each other. Nevertheless, when you change your mind about cars, it can be costly. Luckily, not so for the owner of a Tesla Model X Plaid, who got a little impatient with the many issues of his 2022 model-year Tesla.
The person telling the story describes himself as a Tesla fan who bought one of the very first Model S when it launched. He loved Tesla and the cars and convinced others to buy them, but he grew dissatisfied over the years as the company grew to today’s proportions. The last straw was in 2021 when he ordered the Model X Plaid in the story. As you probably remember, Tesla delayed the refreshed Model S/X production until many lost patience.
So did J. Browdy, so he looked for alternatives and found one in the Rivian R1S SUV. He wasn’t lucky with the truck, which was also delayed, and in June 2022, he took delivery of the Model X Plaid. Although he loved the SUV, some things bothered him, and many were related to the new yoke steering and the lack of stalks. As he described it, it wasn’t one thing to dislike; rather, it felt like “death by a thousand paper cuts.”
This was when Browdy decided to switch the R1S reservation for an R1T, and he was scheduled for delivery within days. He sold the Tesla to a local dealer and got the full Rivian delivery experience, factory tour, and all. Browdy drove the truck for a couple of days until realizing he had made a mistake. His Model X was still on sale at the dealership, so he sold the R1T and bought his Tesla back at a marked-up price. He admits to being “the dumbest customer ever to grace the parking lot of that dealership.” Thankfully, he made a small profit on the Rivian and could offset the price difference on the Model X.
Having been owning both cars, Browdy is willing to let the “thousand paper cuts” heal and enjoy his Tesla. Based on the experience he had with both cars, he also made an in-depth comparison. They are different vehicles, of course, and depending on someone’s needs, they may find other things to like and hate. Browdy’s story on Tesla Motors Club is certainly worth reading, especially if you contemplate buying a Rivian or a Tesla.
