Tesla Semi Has All the Necessary Hardware To Run FSD Software and Drive Autonomously

We suspected for a long time that Tesla Semi would be able to drive autonomously based on the information leaked to the media. Nevertheless, Tesla employees have recently confirmed that Semi has everything to run Full Self-Driving software.
Until the Cybertruck was confirmed to start production this year, everybody was talking a lot about the Tesla Semi. Although Tesla has remained tight-lipped about most of the truck’s specifications, leaks and reports have tried to fill the void. On New Year’s Day, the white-hat hacker Green (@greentheonly) revealed many of the Class-8 truck’s technical details and diagrams. By the end of the month, journalists from Motortrend also had access to the Semi and found many details hidden in the truck’s infotainment system.
That’s how we learned that the electric Class-8 truck comes packed with an Autopilot computer and enough cameras to make a Tesla Model S jealous. Nevertheless, the Semi didn’t have an Autopilot section in settings, which meant the FSD software had not been activated yet. That was before the first information about the Hardware 4 computer and sensor suite was revealed. Revisiting the pictures shared by the Motortrend crew and knowing what we know, it is clear that the Semi is equipped with the higher-quality cameras included in the HW4 sensor suite.
As if this wasn’t enough, new information from Tesla employees after Investor Day confirms that the Tesla Semi has all the required hardware for driving autonomously. Matthew Donegan-Ryan, one of the 50 retail investors invited to Investor Day, shared exclusive information about the Semi. Not all are accurate, so take this with a grain of salt, but what he found out is nevertheless interesting.
Matthew confirmed that Tesla Semi has all the necessary FSD hardware, as we suspected. However, the software is not ready, or Tesla is reluctant to let truck drivers test it with so much at stake. Recently, a Tesla Semi prototype was spotted testing with a LiDAR device attached to the hood. This confirms that Tesla is still working on calibrating the Semi sensors, as that would be the purpose of the LiDAR system built by XenomatiX and installed on the Semi.
According to Matthew’s posts, Vision-based Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC) is already active. Nevertheless, his questions about Autopilot/Full Self-Driving were answered with a “no comment.” Interestingly, he says that Tesla Semi would not need additional (mobile) cameras installed on the trailer when towing. All FSD functions will work using the cameras on the tractor. This is interesting information, although the FSD would be useful if it could maneuver the tractor-trailer in reverse. That would not be possible without a camera at the trailer’s back.
A Tesla Semi capable of driving autonomously could be a huge hit with customers, especially considering that drivers are hard to find. However, if Tesla messes things up, it risks a backlash derailing its Semi program entirely. At this time, Tesla only needs to make good electric trucks, and it would find more customers than it can serve. There’s no reason to scare them with half-baked autonomous features.
Autopilot and Full Self Driving:— Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) March 7, 2023
- The Semi does have all the necessary FSD hardware, but they are still programming/configuring it to the Semi.
- Vision based Traffic-Aware Cruise Control is currently active as are other autonomous features. pic.twitter.com/u3zjlZTkfh