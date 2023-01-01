Tesla Semi's Best-Kept Secrets Revealed as an Unexpected New Year's Present

Since PepsiCo took delivery of the first Tesla Semi trucks, people speculated about undisclosed technical details. Now, thanks to white-hat hacker Green, we have access to the best-kept secrets of the Semi, including its technical diagrams and gross vehicle weight rating.
Tesla Semi delivery event was the most important achievement for the EV maker in a month filled with disappointments. Even so, Tesla put many details about its electric truck under wraps, prompting analysts to make wild speculations about its technical specifications. It also led many to believe that Tesla had reasons not to disclose these specifications because the truth would’ve been worrisome for investors and potential clients.
Now, thanks to the work of the reputable white hacker Green (@greentheonly), we can have answers to many questions. Green has shared X-Ray-like images of the Semi truck, with all the important systems detailed, and was also kind enough to explain what they mean for the electric class-8 truck. There’s also an example of the truck’s GVWR rating plate, potentially revealing one of the best-kept secrets of the Semi if it proves to be real.
According to Green’s diagrams, the Semi has nine battery modules for the 500-mile (805-km) variant. These are modular, so Tesla can offer different battery capacities based on customers’ needs. The picture reveals that Semi’s packs are unique to this truck, not made of reused parts from other Tesla models. The batteries feed two drive units, one with one electric motor geared toward efficiency (on the rearmost axle) and the other with two electric motors optimized for torque (on the other rear axle). The rearmost axle can also be disengaged for better efficiency.
Both drive units are cooled using what Green calls “mega-cooling” modules. Not only that but to enable the 1-MW charging power, the Tesla Semi features a unique charging port with integrated cooling. The cooling liquid runs through the charging cable and cools the cable and the charging port module, ensuring these components do not overheat.
Another key takeaway from the Green’s drawings is that the Semi doesn’t feature steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire modules, as rumored. Instead, it has classic braking and steering systems with physical connections between the steering wheel/brake pedal and the wheels. Of course, everything is assisted, and we should expect the Semi to feature a comprehensive suite of sensors and computers to match other Tesla models in safety assistance.
Finally, we look at the GVWR plate, showing that the Tesla Semi might have a maximum gross vehicle weight of 48,800 lbs (22,135 kg). Many speculations were centered around this detail, especially after analyzing Tesla’s videos from the Semi delivery event. The GVWR doesn’t equal the truck’s mass, though, and is not representative of how heavy the electric Class-8 truck might be. The 48,800-lb rating shows the entire weight that Semi’s three axles can carry. This includes the Semi’s weight, passengers, and the trailer’s tongue weight when towing.
This still doesn’t clarify how heavy the Semi really is. For instance, a Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck has a GVWR of 60,000 lbs (27,215 kg), but the tractor itself only weighs around 25,000 lbs (11,340 kg). For all it’s worth, the Tesla Semi’s lower GVWR could mean you could place much less load on it than on a regular ICE Class-8 truck. Assuming the Semi is heavier than its ICE counterparts because electric vehicles always are, this paint a bleak picture of the Tesla Semi’s capability.
December 31, 2022