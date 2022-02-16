Adaptive Headlights Finally Get NHTSA Approval, Get Ready To Visit Your Car Dealer

We don’t know exactly why, but we’re excited! Adaptive headlights are coming to the U.S. After nine long years of trying to convince USDOT’s NHTSA, it’s happening. Car lighting technology can finally be upgraded and used legally!
Firstly, we need to understand that the final decision has just been taken. This means the official document must be published in the Federal Register to go into effect. There’s no turning back now, though. In a couple of days or, at the latest, next week the whole of these United States (Thanks, Obama!) can enjoy the technology that’s been available in Europe, Asia, Australia, and even Africa for almost over a decade now.
Secondly, some news outlets got the information wrong last year. The touted Infrastructure bill had the provision of legalizing adaptive headlights by late 2023, but it couldn’t have happened without NHTSA’s approval. The experts had to weigh in on this issue, even though they were asked by companies like Toyota, VW and BMW and by other carmaker associations to do so since 2013. It took them nine years, but it’s now official.
Somehow, the NHTSA boss, Dr. Steven Cliff, ended up saying the authority is “prioritizing the safety of everyone on our nation’s roads” while announcing that the final rule (attached down below) for approving the nation-wide use of adaptive headlights was just adopted.
Up until now, customers were buying cars that had the hardware for adaptive headlights but the technology was disabled by the manufacturer using software. Some enabled this function at their own risk, while others didn't even know they had it in the first place.
Thirdly, there are still some questions left unanswered here. For example, BMW and Audi have been selling their high-end cars with Laserlight – a form of adaptive headlights that can illuminate the road up to 600 meters (1,968 feet) or even more. This might not be approved yet, even though the technology is the same. The only advantage here is the distance you can cover with your high beams.
Finally, NHTSA says “the adaptive beam is particularly useful for distance illumination of pedestrians, animals, and objects without reducing the visibility of drivers in other vehicles.”
We couldn’t agree more. Are amber turn signals next?
