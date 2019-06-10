Suzuki Jimny Gets Side Exhaust, Sounds Like a Baby Mercedes-AMG G63

It's no secret that the fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny has built a reputation as a baby G63 - the boxy design means the tiny Japanese offroader reminds everybody of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Despite the styling similarities and the offroading nature of the two machines, there are still plenty of aspects that set them apart. However, this doesn't mean tuners won't play the said card when playing with the little Suzuki.

However, the G63 isn't just defined by its look. You see, the exhaust, with its side tips and its growl, is a defining feature of the Affalterbach-massaged Gelandewagen.



Speaking of which, it's no secret that the range-topping G-Klasse isn't as badass-sounding as it used to be. You see, back in the days of the supercharged G55 AMG , the soundtrack of the Merc used to rival thunderstorms. Things got gradually downtuned to make the car more fit for longer journeys, when one's ears would get tired of all the bass. And while that's alright, it feels like the voice all-new incarnation of the G63 is a bit soft, at least for my taste.



Returning to the



Sure, the 1.5-liter unit may only develop a little over 100 horses, but the mix between its natural aspiration and this non-restrictive exhaust means its soundtrack is the kind the please the ear.



The hardware comes from Fi Exhaust, with the Taiwan-based aftermarket developer offering some of the loudest pieces out there.



Oh and yes, the side tips are present, hence the "baby G63" aura of the machine, which can be sampled in the piece of footage below.



