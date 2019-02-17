McLaren 720S with Custom Exhaust Spits Fire Like a Cannon

The official specs of the McLaren 720S don't do the Woking animal justice. For one thing, independent dyno runs have shown that the British missile actually delivers more than its 720 ponies, with the real-world output sitting at over 750 hp. However, you shouldn't expect this to keep aftermarket developers at bay.
In fact, the factory potential of the Macca only means tuners want to extract even more performance out of the missile.
For instance, VF Engineering has developed a devilish exhaust system for the 720S. The American developer's system not only allows the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the supercar to breathe more freely, but also turns the thing into a bit of a dragon.
In fact, the specialist has recently shared a video demonstrating the special effects delivered by mid-engined beast, which might also pack and ECU tune.
With the car on the dyno, the aficionado behind the wheel mashes the loud pedal, then takes the foot off the gas. And the effect rivals that of an anti-lag system, even though that is a different piece of hardware.
Oh, and what makes this demonstration spicier is that an aficionado attempted to film what was going on inside the exhaust. Fortunately, the experience was actually caught on camera (read: nobody was hurt and no equipment was damaged) and you can check it out below.
Now, as the specialist itself mentions in the social media post, it's best not to try this at home for obvious safety reasons.
Speaking of tuned examples of the McLaren 720S, we'll remind you these are currently engaged in the race for the 8s quarter-mile. And we should get to see the weapon entering the said league soon.
Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the stock incarnation of the toy can deliver 9.7s quarter-mile runs, which makes it quicker than the P1, among others.
We wanted to have a closer look at the backfire from the VF Tuned McLaren 720s, so @nik.saran daringly got as close as possible and filmed inside the exhaust pipe! (do not try this at home)