autoevolution

McLaren 720S with Custom Exhaust Spits Fire Like a Cannon

17 Feb 2019, 8:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The official specs of the McLaren 720S don't do the Woking animal justice. For one thing, independent dyno runs have shown that the British missile actually delivers more than its 720 ponies, with the real-world output sitting at over 750 hp. However, you shouldn't expect this to keep aftermarket developers at bay.
4 photos
McLaren 720S with custom exhaust spits fireMcLaren 720S with custom exhaust spits fireMcLaren 720S with custom exhaust spits fire
In fact, the factory potential of the Macca only means tuners want to extract even more performance out of the missile.

For instance, VF Engineering has developed a devilish exhaust system for the 720S. The American developer's system not only allows the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the supercar to breathe more freely, but also turns the thing into a bit of a dragon.

In fact, the specialist has recently shared a video demonstrating the special effects delivered by mid-engined beast, which might also pack and ECU tune.

With the car on the dyno, the aficionado behind the wheel mashes the loud pedal, then takes the foot off the gas. And the effect rivals that of an anti-lag system, even though that is a different piece of hardware.

Oh, and what makes this demonstration spicier is that an aficionado attempted to film what was going on inside the exhaust. Fortunately, the experience was actually caught on camera (read: nobody was hurt and no equipment was damaged) and you can check it out below.

Now, as the specialist itself mentions in the social media post, it's best not to try this at home for obvious safety reasons.

Speaking of tuned examples of the McLaren 720S, we'll remind you these are currently engaged in the race for the 8s quarter-mile. And we should get to see the weapon entering the said league soon.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the stock incarnation of the toy can deliver 9.7s quarter-mile runs, which makes it quicker than the P1, among others.

 

We wanted to have a closer look at the backfire from the VF Tuned McLaren 720s, so @nik.saran daringly got as close as possible and filmed inside the exhaust pipe!¥ (do not try this at home) . . Visit our YouTube channel for the full 720s compilation video!¥ . . . Owner: @betwithaj . . #mclaren #720s #mclaren720s #mclarentalk #ecutuning #vfengineering #speedlist #blacklist #speedhunters #speedfanatics #exoticcars #boostedstate #luxurycustomag #exoticsdaily #supercarsgang #supercarsbuzz #flames

A post shared by VF Engineering (@vfengineering) on Feb 11, 2019 at 3:43pm PST

McLaren 720S McLaren custom exhaust
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 