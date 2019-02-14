autoevolution

McLaren 720S Nurburgring Taxi Running Costs Are Insane, Total Is €314,900/Year

14 Feb 2019, 15:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Remember yesterday's discussion about the annual running costs of a BMW M3 Nurburgring Taxi? Even though the devil is in the details with such tales, we'll remind you that the grand total sat at a whopping €235,000. Well, we are now back on the topic, as we want to talk about the financial details of running a McLaren 720S as a Ring cabbie.
5 photos
McLaren 720S Nurburgring TaxiMcLaren 720S Nurburgring TaxiMcLaren 720S Nurburgring TaxiMcLaren 720S Nurburgring Taxi
Now, since we're talking about a supercar, it's interesting to see what the costs of driving such a machine are, with or without the Green Hell scenario. In other words, we can look at the 1,100 laps these taxi run every year as 22,800 kilometers of abuse.

The Macca taxi is run by the same Nordschleife specialist, namely Apex, which has decided to share the full numbers with us.

We'll mention that the grand total sits at €314,900. So you could probably buy a new McLaren 720S for the kind of budget required to use it as a Ring taxi for a season. For the record, the infamous German track can only be used in such fashion for 172 days per year.

The said total is split between €162,000 in fixed costs and €152,900 in operational costs. And the latter are the most interesting, at least in our book. For instance, the front brake pads of the 720S will only last 54 laps (that's 1,123 kilometers), while the carbon-ceramic rotors last for 1,200 laps (24,960 km). How about the tires of the mid-engined beast? Well, these last for 65 laps (1,352 km).

Then again, while the specialist argues than booking a taxi lap ends up being cheaper than running one's own car, we need to point out that the latter version brings the rather important benefit of being able to do the driving.

Regardless, if we focus on the numbers that concern running the 720 horsepower (this is the official output, with dyno tests showing over 750 hp) Ring Taxi, it turns out that, at €299 per lap (the company manages to deliver around 1,100 laps per year), the profit sits at €11,765 after tax, which means the return on investment is about 4 percent.

McLaren 720S McLaren Nurburgring
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 