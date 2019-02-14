5 McLaren 720S Does 7.08 Nurburgring Lap in Sport Auto Test

3 V6 Mazda Miata Hunts Down Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring, The Chase Is Wild

2 Ferrari 812 Superfast Laps Nurburgring in 7:24, Puts On a Show

More on this:

McLaren 720S Nurburgring Taxi Running Costs Are Insane, Total Is €314,900/Year

Remember yesterday's discussion about the annual running costs of a BMW M3 Nurburgring Taxi? Even though the devil is in the details with such tales, we'll remind you that the grand total sat at a whopping €235,000. Well, we are now back on the topic, as we want to talk about the financial details of running a McLaren 720S as a Ring cabbie. 5 photos



The Macca taxi is run by the same Nordschleife specialist, namely Apex, which has decided to share the full numbers with us.



We'll mention that the grand total sits at €314,900. So you could probably buy a new



The said total is split between €162,000 in fixed costs and €152,900 in operational costs. And the latter are the most interesting, at least in our book. For instance, the front brake pads of the 720S will only last 54 laps (that's 1,123 kilometers), while the carbon-ceramic rotors last for 1,200 laps (24,960 km). How about the tires of the mid-engined beast? Well, these last for 65 laps (1,352 km).



Then again, while the specialist argues than booking a taxi lap ends up being cheaper than running one's own car, we need to point out that the latter version brings the rather important benefit of being able to do the driving.



Regardless, if we focus on the numbers that concern running the 720 horsepower (this is the official output, with dyno tests showing over 750 hp) Ring Taxi, it turns out that, at €299 per lap (the company manages to deliver around 1,100 laps per year), the profit sits at €11,765 after tax, which means the return on investment is about 4 percent.



Now, since we're talking about a supercar, it's interesting to see what the costs of driving such a machine are, with or without the Green Hell scenario. In other words, we can look at the 1,100 laps these taxi run every year as 22,800 kilometers of abuse.The Macca taxi is run by the same Nordschleife specialist, namely Apex, which has decided to share the full numbers with us.We'll mention that the grand total sits at €314,900. So you could probably buy a new McLaren 720S for the kind of budget required to use it as a Ring taxi for a season. For the record, the infamous German track can only be used in such fashion for 172 days per year.The said total is split between €162,000 in fixed costs and €152,900 in operational costs. And the latter are the most interesting, at least in our book. For instance, the front brake pads of the 720S will only last 54 laps (that's 1,123 kilometers), while the carbon-ceramic rotors last for 1,200 laps (24,960 km). How about the tires of the mid-engined beast? Well, these last for 65 laps (1,352 km).Then again, while the specialist argues than booking a taxi lap ends up being cheaper than running one's own car, we need to point out that the latter version brings the rather important benefit of being able to do the driving.Regardless, if we focus on the numbers that concern running the 720 horsepower (this is the official output, with dyno tests showing over 750 hp) Ring Taxi, it turns out that, at €299 per lap (the company manages to deliver around 1,100 laps per year), the profit sits at €11,765 after tax, which means the return on investment is about 4 percent.