BMW M3 Nurburgring Taxi Running Costs Explained, Total Hits €235,000 Per Year

With the Nurburgring currently closed for the winter ( upgrades are being introduced), this is a brilliant time to seat down and think at what throwing oneself at the Green Hell actually means. Sure, flying from one rumble strip to another on the infamous German track sounds like the most rewarding experience an aficionado might pursue, but there are also drawbacks and we're not even referring to crashes here. Instead, we're talking about running costs. 4 photos



And what better way to talk about the toll a track day-style activity takes on one's wallet than a set of explanations coming from a Ring Taxi company.



Apex, one of the developers that runs now has a small fleet of cabbies at the Nordschleife, has decided to break down the annual running costs for one of their toys, namely a track-prepped F80



As we mentioned in the title above, the company estimates that the fixed costs sit at €160,000 (these involve aspects like the employees and the taxi license), while the operating costs sit at €75,000. So, with a total of €235,000, you could buy a supercar for the money required by this M3 to take people around 20.8 km (12.9 mi) racetrack for a year.



While the modded M3 now has four bucket seats inside it, the specialists ask each passenger to part ways with €269 per lap. And this is why we are told that the break-even point for the company sits somewhere below 1,000 laps.



Now, the little bits that make up the grand total mentioned above may be even more interesting, since you might want to know how much a Ring lap costs in... brake pads or engine oil. So make sure to check out the clip below for the full info, obviously taking into account that these figures come as delivered by the said specialist.



