Suzuki Jimny Gets Mercedes-AMG G63 Conversion in China, Bull Bar Included

13 Jun 2019, 12:38 UTC ·
Ah, the cloning relationship between the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the new Suzuki Jimny - with the boxy design and the rugged terrain abilities of the Japanese machine, it's no wonder that so many people see a baby Gelandewagen in it. And the aftermarket side of the industry has obviously rushed to take advantage of this resemblance.
No, of course there's no kit that makes the G-Wagon look like a Jimny. However, if you try to do things the other way around, you'll find plenty of possibilities.

We've already shown you body kits that transform the Jimny into a miniature version of the G-Wagen, with the focus being placed on the G63 (of course). In fact, here's an encounter between the original and the impersonator.

And thanks to aftermarket exhaust systems using side pipes, the Jimny has been brought one step closer to the military-born Merc.

However, the body kit that brought us here takes thins to a whole new level, one that has "copycat" written all over it.

Much to nobody's surprise, this package comes from China, where trademark laws are regarded as mere superstition.

As you'll notice in the images above (pixel tip to GTBoard for these photos), pretty much all the bits and pieces that define the all-new 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 have been scaled down and fitted to the little Suzuki.

From the Panamericana grille and the bull bar, to the wheel design and the spare wheel cover, this conversion kit knows no shame.

Trying to zoom in on the details seen in these images hints at respectable build quality, so this isn't your average Fiat driver trying to look like he's behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Veneno.

So, what's next - a lift kit that turns this Suzuki Jimny into the Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4 Squared? Well, you can never know what happens in that part of the automotive world.

Meanwhile, this rendering portraying the 2019 G63 in two-door form only adds fuel to the fire that is the complicated relationship between the G-Class and the Jimny.
