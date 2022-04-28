Suzuki HQ Raided by Prosecutors Over Diesel Probe, Investigation Is Ongoing

European prosecutors conducted searches in three countries over a suspicion regarding the presence of a defeat device in diesel engines' control modules. The investigation targeted Suzuki offices, Stellantis as its engine supplier, and Marelli as a parts supplier, which meant inquiries in Germany, Italy, and Hungary.
Now, to clarify things, Suzuki's European offices are in Germany, while its European factory is in Hungary. Stellantis' offices were involved in the entire matter as the company used to be FCA, which owns Fiat, which was Suzuki's partner on several models, as well as a supplier of diesel engines. Meanwhile, the Marelli brand was also searched because its parts had to be checked by investigators.
The entire investigation was coordinated by Eurojust, which is a European agency for cooperation in criminal justice. The prosecutors believe that several vehicles were fitted with a “defeat device” on their emissions systems for its diesel-engined vehicles. Last year, and not just last year, Fiat's diesel engines were under scrutiny for the same reasons. It is unclear if there is a link between those checks and this recall, but the two events might be linked.
As DW noted, approximately 22,000 vehicles sold in Europe might have been affected by the issue. The inquiry is still ongoing, and the searches were conducted to "prevent the mentioned companies from attempting to use faulty emissions devices in their engines."
The alleged problems involve Suzuki SX4 S-Cross, and Suzuki Vitara models manufactured since 2013, and 2015, respectively. It is unclear whether all their diesel engines sold in the mentioned timeframe are impacted or if just some variants may have issues with complying with European emissions regulations.
In a statement made to Reuters, a spokesperson for Suzuki confirmed that the company is cooperating with European investigators. Stellantis made a similar statement, and its representatives mentioned that FCA Italy, one of its subsidiaries, was asked to provide documents regarding the use of allegedly impermissible emissions control software in diesel engines that were supplied to Suzuki.
Marelli, the supplier company that serves numerous other automakers, not just FCA and Suzuki, has also made a statement regarding the matter.
As its representatives noted, the company is confident that it has always conducted its operations in full compliance with regulations.
Even though seven years have passed since the Dieselgate scandal erupted, its effects still make a ripple in the automotive industry.
