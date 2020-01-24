Bad Boys For Life Movie Review: Your ‘90s Comfort Zone, But Better

5 Suzuki Jimny 63 AMG Is a Rendering That Refuses to Die

4 Suzuki Jimny Now Looks Like a G500 4x4 Squared Thanks to Clever Body Kit

1 Suzuki Jimny Reportedly Leaving Europe Due to Emissions, Might Return as a Van

More on this:

Suzuki Confirms “Very Limited Numbers” for the 2020 Jimny in Europe

It’s been reported that Suzuki would pull out the Jimny from the European Union over the ever-stringent emissions regulations. More to the point, the lil’ mountain goat from Japan would offset the maximum fleet average of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer by 2021 because the K15B engine isn’t exactly frugal. 37 photos







“Suzuki will make every effort to ensure delivery to its customers who have already placed an order.” The brand has also highlighted that the Ignis and Swift will feature 12-volt hybridization as standard from the spring of 2020 while the Swift Sport, S-Cross, and S-Cross will be gifted with the 48-volt system.



Regarding which engine would be a suitable replacement for the 1.5-liter in the outgoing model, we first have to go over the ratings of the K15B. At 102 PS (101 horsepower) and 130 Nm (96 pound-feet) of torque, the best option would be the 1.4 BoosterJet SHVS with 140 PS (138 horsepower) and 235 Nm (173 pound-feet). Codenamed K14D, this engine promises 20 percent lower carbon-dioxide emissions and an improvement of 15 percent in combined fuel consumption.



The 48-volt system’s electric motor idles when the clutch is disengaged and the engine spins at 1,000 rpm. This intricate solution controls and maintains idling at speeds below 10 miles per hour and when the vehicle is stationary. The battery and converter, on the other hand, are located under the front seats.



The teeny-weeny utility vehicle with body-on-frame construction produces 154 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, and opting for the automatic transmission takes an even greater toll. “But what about 12- and 48-volt mild hybridization?” Suzuki has both technologies, but none are offered in the Jimny, not even in the kei-sized version that comes with a 660-cc engine in the Land of the Rising Sun. Without further beating around the bush, the automaker’s European division has confirmed that the Jimny will soldier on in “very limited numbers.”“Suzuki will make every effort to ensure delivery to its customers who have already placed an order.” The brand has also highlighted that the Ignis and Swift will feature 12-volt hybridization as standard from the spring of 2020 while the Swift Sport, S-Cross, and S-Cross will be gifted with the 48-volt system.Regarding which engine would be a suitable replacement for the 1.5-liter in the outgoing model, we first have to go over the ratings of the K15B. At 102 PS (101 horsepower) and 130 Nm (96 pound-feet) of torque, the best option would be the 1.4 BoosterJet SHVS with 140 PS (138 horsepower) and 235 Nm (173 pound-feet). Codenamed K14D, this engine promises 20 percent lower carbon-dioxide emissions and an improvement of 15 percent in combined fuel consumption.The 48-volt system’s electric motor idles when the clutch is disengaged and the engine spins at 1,000 rpm. This intricate solution controls and maintains idling at speeds below 10 miles per hour and when the vehicle is stationary. The battery and converter, on the other hand, are located under the front seats. From 2021 , the Jimny is poised to return as a commercial vehicle to the Old Continent. Under the N1 category, the little off-roader would be exempt from the 95-gram fleet average. As per the current legislation, N1 vehicles are used for the carriage of goods and don’t exceed 3.5 tonnes. This category includes pickup trucks and vans.

load press release