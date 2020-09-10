Suzuki Saves Jimny By Deleting Two Seats From European Model

5 Conversion Package Turns the Suzuki Jimny Into the World’s Cutest Pickup Truck

A mild-hybrid engine? Maybe an all-electric powertrain? No, the way that Suzuki has saved the Jimny in Europe is rather simple. Instead of spending a ton of money on research and development, the Japanese automaker has removed the rear seats of the two-door utility vehicle in order to create a commercial vehicle. 41 photos



The two-seat version of the Jimny “comes with a large luggage compartment with a flat floor and safety cargo partition,” but that’s not all. The Japanese automaker doesn’t mention this workaround, but it’s likely possible to order the two rear seats of the previous model from the dealership. Installing them is pretty straightforward if you have the nuts, bolts, washers, and a basic selection of tools.



As with every other Jimny for the European market since 2018, the little mountain goat comes standard with three-link rigid axle suspension, a ladder frame, ALLGRIP PRO part-time 4WD with a low-range transfer gear, and a 1.5-liter VVT four-cylinder connected to a five-speed manual transmission. Don’t, however, think for a moment that Suzuki ignored the latest trends in the business.



The eCall emergency messaging function in case of a collision and Dual Sensor Brake Support come to mind, with the latter system employing automatic braking to help avoid a collision. When the going gets rocky and muddy for the cutesy but tough



A light commercial vehicle, to be more precise, classified under the N1 category which is exempt from the 95-gram fleet average of CO2 emissions the European Union is targeting from 2021 onward. Any gram of carbon dioxide above that value translates to a 95-euro fine multiplied by the automaker's total sales in Europe, a penalty that would put Suzuki in a rather difficult financial situation.

Download attachment: 2021 Suzuki Jimny specifications for Europe (commercial utility vehicle) (PDF)

