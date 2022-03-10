Supercharged Mustang Drags Shelby GT500 and Challenger Hellcat, It's Anyone's Guess

More on this:

1 2022 BMW M3 Goes Against the 2022 Audi RS 3, You Can Easily Guess Who's Winning

2 Uncommon Pontiac Grand Am Drags VW Golf GTI in Luxury Old vs. Sporty New Battle

3 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L HPP Drag Races AWD Infiniti Q60, Somebody Gets Whooped

4 Dodge Chargers Drag Challengers, All Mopars Have a Chance at Quarter Mile Glory

5 Porsche Taycan Cross Tourismo Drags Mustang, America Gets Taste of EV Turbo S