Supercharged Mustang Drags Shelby GT500 and Challenger Hellcat, It's Anyone's Guess

At times, even the best and most reliable venues have their quirks and issues. Case in point, one of the time boards at the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida, decided to take a break one sunny day.
Unfortunately for us, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube was just giving us a trio of neat quarter-mile skirmishes right then and there. Alas, a couple of them now have mystery results in the latest video embedded below (as of March 10th, 2022). Who knows, maybe the left track board decided it was too sunny and nice to do its job that day.
Anyway, at least the action is almost easy to understand even without completely functional digital aids. The focus of the feature is mostly on a cool Ford Mustang GT that is quick to stand out in a crowd despite its all-black attire. However, there are a couple of striking elements. One would be the gold-striped decals, and the other is allegedly the VMP Performance supercharged upgrade package.
One that makes it a compelling foe even against the mighty Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. So, the first skirmish is between the VMP Mustang GT and the flat-plane crank Predator monster. The mystery is simple: has the 10.18s Mustang GT outclassed with its VMP supercharger the OEM-built all-black GT500 or not? Looks and angles might be deceiving, remember.
The second battle at the 1:03 mark is between a different yet equally black Mustang GT and the GT500. This time around the electronic brain decided it wanted to show the correct ET and trap speed instead of something in the high six-second region. Hence, our conundrum. The Shelby easily took the win with a 10.15s pass... So, what would have been the time against the VMP hero?
Anyway, no time to ruminate on the issue as the supercharged Mustang GT quickly lines up for a traditional skirmish against the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat at the 1:27 mark. This time around, even with the out-of-commission time board, victory is adamantly clear...
