Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L HPP Drag Races AWD Infiniti Q60, Somebody Gets Whooped

Available in conjunction with the EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium trim levels, the 2.3L High Performance Package is pretty darn expensive. This $6,150 option improves the force-fed pony car with a Torsen limited-slip rear diff, 255/40 by 19-inch tires all around, better springs, larger brakes, 20 more horsepower, and visual enhancements both inside and out.
Also gifted with 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) at 2,500 revolutions per minute, it’s hard to criticize this pack’s contents although the price remains a bit steep considering that a few more grand can get you the 5.0-liter V8 lump.
Obviously developed to handle, the Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L HPP tips the scales at 3,932 pounds (1,784 kilograms) when equipped with Ford’s ten-speed automatic transmission. By comparison, the Infiniti Q60 is flaunting 3,915 pounds (1,776 kilograms) with its very trick all-wheel-drive system.
Nissan’s premium division also uses a twin-turbo V6, which is a clear advantage over the Dearborn-based automaker’s turbo four-pot engine. The question is, which of these two is quicker in the quarter-mile showdown?
Sam CarLegion is much obliged to settle things with a series of drag races that ends in utter defeat for the pony car from Michigan. The Infiniti may be lighter and better equipped for the job thanks to all-wheel drive, but with 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque produced at 1,600 revolutions per minute, it doesn’t match the Mustang’s high-output mill.
Be that as it may, the way that V6 builds up torque over a broader engine speed range does help. The only piece of hardware that lets the Japanese coupe down would be the Jatco-developed 7R seven-speed automatic box.
As opposed to $33,355 excluding destination charge for the 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L High Performance Package, the Q60 currently retails from $41,750 for the Pure trim. The Pure AWD is listed at $43,750.
