Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L HPP Drag Races AWD Infiniti Q60, Somebody Gets Whooped

Available in conjunction with the EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium trim levels, the 2.3L High Performance Package is pretty darn expensive. This $6,150 option improves the force-fed pony car with a Torsen limited-slip rear diff, 255/40 by 19-inch tires all around, better springs, larger brakes, 20 more horsepower, and visual enhancements both inside and out.

