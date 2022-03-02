Tuned Ford Mustang GT Is Fast and Furious, Still Gets Mauled by a Honda Civic

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is still the go-to machine in the Blue Oval’s stable when it comes to fast takeoffs. However, with the right amount of elbow grease, the normal V8-powered model can give it a run for its money.
Depending on how much power it hides, the Ford Mustang GT can become a 10-second car down the quarter-mile. As for the red example, which was recently filmed at the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Florida, well, let’s just say that it is even faster.
When it left the factory floor, this muscle car had 460 hp (467 ps / 343 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque at 4,600 rpm. Nonetheless, since then, its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 has received a lot of work, to the point where it has enabled this ride to run the quarter-mile in 9 seconds. You heard that right, what you’re looking at here is a vehicle that can put some full-blown supercars in their corners on a good day.
As for the 'how much power does it actually have' question, your guess is as good as ours, as the video didn’t reveal its secrets. Still, it is likely more than the Shelby GT500’s 760 hp (771 ps / 567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), which enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 3 seconds, making it a 10-second car with someone skilled enough behind the wheel.
Having that much thrust available via the throttle, one might think that it could eat compacts for breakfast. That is true, for the most part, as it did prove its skills by beating a couple of Honda Civics, until it met a bad-to-the-bone example that gave it a black eye in the final race caught on camera, which you can watch down below.
When it left the factory floor, this muscle car had 460 hp (467 ps / 343 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque at 4,600 rpm. Nonetheless, since then, its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 has received a lot of work, to the point where it has enabled this ride to run the quarter-mile in 9 seconds. You heard that right, what you’re looking at here is a vehicle that can put some full-blown supercars in their corners on a good day.
As for the 'how much power does it actually have' question, your guess is as good as ours, as the video didn’t reveal its secrets. Still, it is likely more than the Shelby GT500’s 760 hp (771 ps / 567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), which enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 3 seconds, making it a 10-second car with someone skilled enough behind the wheel.
Having that much thrust available via the throttle, one might think that it could eat compacts for breakfast. That is true, for the most part, as it did prove its skills by beating a couple of Honda Civics, until it met a bad-to-the-bone example that gave it a black eye in the final race caught on camera, which you can watch down below.