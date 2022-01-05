Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Charger Scat Pack for Blue-Collar V8 Supremacy

Most drag battles involving muscle cars these days revolve around the ZL1 variant of the Camaro, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and the Dodge Challenger Hellcats. Not this one, however, which brings two lesser models to the limelight, and one of them is not exactly a muscle car, but a muscle sedan.
In the red corner, with not that many wins under its belt, fighting out of Dearborn, is the Ford Mustang GT. It’s been a while since we last wrote about the normal, V8-powered variant of the latest ‘Stang, yet with all eyes on the Shelby GT500, it’s easy to forget it exists.
It may be no Shelby, but it is still capable of giving occupants an adrenaline rush, thanks to the 5.0-liter V8, making 460 hp (467 ps / 343 kW) at 7,000 rpm, and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque at 4,600 rpm. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) time is definitely irrelevant in the Mustang GT, as it will struggle to beat some fast sports cars, and won’t give blue-blooded exotics a run for their money.
In the red-er corner (wait, does that sound right?), also with not that many wins since it went pro, fighting out of Auburn Hills, is the Dodge Charger Scat Pack. The four-door model is dwarfed by the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye versions, but it’s not exactly a slouch.
It packs a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8, which is good for 485 hp (492 ps / 362 kW) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm). As a result, it holds the upper ground in terms of power over its two-door ad-hoc rival and is about as fast in a straight line. Dodge claims that it’s capable of running the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds, with a 111 mph (179 kph) exit speed, but is this enough to show the Mustang GT who’s boss? The answer is one mouse click away.
It may be no Shelby, but it is still capable of giving occupants an adrenaline rush, thanks to the 5.0-liter V8, making 460 hp (467 ps / 343 kW) at 7,000 rpm, and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque at 4,600 rpm. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) time is definitely irrelevant in the Mustang GT, as it will struggle to beat some fast sports cars, and won’t give blue-blooded exotics a run for their money.
In the red-er corner (wait, does that sound right?), also with not that many wins since it went pro, fighting out of Auburn Hills, is the Dodge Charger Scat Pack. The four-door model is dwarfed by the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye versions, but it’s not exactly a slouch.
It packs a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8, which is good for 485 hp (492 ps / 362 kW) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm). As a result, it holds the upper ground in terms of power over its two-door ad-hoc rival and is about as fast in a straight line. Dodge claims that it’s capable of running the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds, with a 111 mph (179 kph) exit speed, but is this enough to show the Mustang GT who’s boss? The answer is one mouse click away.