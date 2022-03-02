2022 BMW IX Is a High-Tech, Luxury Performance SUV, if You Can Get Over Its Styling

The Tesla Model X has been enjoying the all-electric large SUV segment almost on its own for a while. For the 2022 model year, BMW decided to join in on the fun with the iX luxury SUV. The 2022 BMW iX is the German automaker’s first luxury all-electric SUV with compelling features in the U.S. Doug DeMuro got the exclusive chance to review this high-performance luxury SUV.
There’s a lot to criticize about the 2022 BMW iX by just looking at it on the exterior. There’s the enormous, functionless grille and a weirdly shaped black panel below the headlights.
But the new entrant SUV EV has much more to offer than exterior aesthetics. It is highly luxurious, and you’ll have to get into the cabin to appreciate the lengths the automaker has gone to enhance the driver’s experience.
For a truly unique cabin experience, the 2022 iX comes with crystal controls on the door panels steering and infotainment controls. You also get wood panel trims, ambient heating, and a gigantic center screen.
The 2022 BMW iX infotainment uses the latest iDrive 8 infotainment system that’s responsive, intuitive, easy to use, and has excellent resolution compared to previous versions. However, DeMuro warns, it can get overwhelming for first-time users, since everything is intergrated into the infotainment system.
For now, the 2022 BMW iX only comes in the XDrive50 version in the United States, which packs two electric motors making 520 HP. A later, more powerful version, the M60 model, will have 610 HP. The XDrive50 can do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.4-seconds, offering a range of up to 324 miles (521 km).
It also comes standard with all-wheel-drive, with a starting price of $84,000. The main competition in its segment includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-Tron, and the Rivian R1S.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 BMW iX is exceptionally comfortable, even in sport mode. Its seats, suspension, and ride quality are surprisingly tolerable for a sports-oriented SUV. It steers very well, but you are likely to feel its weight driving in tight corners.
