2022 BMW iX Is a Tech-Laden EV, Here Are Five of Its Most Interesting Features

Set to join BMW’s all-electric lineup next year, the all-new iX has been recently revealed in great detail. It packs plenty of power, it has an above-average range, and comes with a host of exciting features. 14 photos SUV , BMW designers seem to have incorporated some nice cues from the ICE -powered models.



It will be available in two versions, called xDrive50 and M60, both coming with a dual-motor setup that can deliver plenty of power. The former is rated at 516 hp, while the M-badged model is expected to produce well over 600 hp (additional details haven't been released yet). BMW also tells us that we can expect around 300 miles (483 km) of range per full charge from either model, which is more than decent but not groundbreaking.



While the performance is about what we expected, the SUV includes some very interesting features, and we selected five of them that make





I know what some of you will say: "Intelligent or not, they're still ugly," and I tend to agree. However,



The most awesome thing about the grilles (or panel) is that a polyurethane coating reduces the susceptibility to damage. If the surface is scratched, this coat can self-heal in 24 hours at room temperature or even more quickly if it’s exposed to direct sunlight or warm air. The Hood Emblem Doubles as a Cover for the Washer Fluid Reservoir Cap





This feature may not be as innovative as the previous one, but it’s without a doubt a cool idea. We’ve seen emblems cover up trunk locks or cameras in the past, but never has a carmaker used them as washer fluid reservoir caps.



Additionally, the central part of the rear emblem hides a washer for the camera embedded underneath it. When the latter is dirty, the washer pops up and cleans the lens cover. It Has an Exciting Wake-Up Sequence

Using UWB (Ultra Wide Band) radio technology to detect the key or smartphone, the vehicle initiates a choreographed lighting display called Great Entrance Moments when the driver is within 10 feet (3 meters). It also unlocks the vehicle, tuns on the iDrive system, creates a light carpet next to the door, adjusts the seats, and heats them if it’s cold outside.It Comes With the Brand-New iDrive 8 Infotainment Interface





We say that because it’s easier to use, much more customizable, the graphics are sharper, and BMW promises a better voice control interaction.



Moreover, functions that were once controlled by physical buttons are now integrated into the interface, so there are noticeably fewer buttons or switches through the cabin. It Boasts a Huge Electrochromic Sunroof





It’s the largest glass roof ever fitted to a BMW and features PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) technology to shade the occupants from direct sunlight. Thanks to this technology, its transparency can be altered from clear to opaque with the press of a button.



