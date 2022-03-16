Supercharged, Lifted 1969 Chevrolet Blazer Will Make You Forget About the Ford Bronco

Introduced in 1969 to compete with the Ford Bronco, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer quickly became as popular and iconic as its FoMoCo rival. The nameplate soldiered on in various forms until 2005. Just like the Bronco, the Blazer was revived in the 21st century. But unlike Ford's iconic SUV, the modern Blazer is no longer a bare-bones truck.
Thankfully, there are plenty of classic K5 Blazers out there waiting to be restored and upgraded to modern specs. And this restomod is proof that a rebuilt K5 could put a Ford Bronco to shame. No matter whether we're talking about the rugged first-gen truck or the modern version.
A significant departure from the simple, truck-based design of the first-year Blazer, this K5 rides much higher than usual thanks to a custom four-link suspension with 12.5-inch (317.5-mm) travel. The fact that it rides on massive, 37-inch tires sweetens the deal and turns the old SUV into a proper crawler and desert runner. Ford F-150 Raptor, who?
You might have noticed that it no longer sports a factory color. This paint is called Cavalry Blue and apparently, it was sourced from Toyota's TRD Pro palette.
With the top gone, the Blazer proudly displays a custom roll cage that extends from the windshield all the way to the rear of the cabin. That's something you don't see every day and it pretty much makes the SUV bulletproof in the event of a rollover. But I do hope it won't need it.
The interior is also a cool and modern place to be. Sure, it still looks spartan, but all important components were replaced so you can clearly tell that it's been upgraded for improved convenience. Highlights include Corbeau racing seats with heating, a much-needed feature for using the truck in cold weather.
But things get even better under the hood, where the original V8 engine was replaced by a modern LS3 crate engine. Not only that, but it also sports a supercharger on top. How much oomph does it crank out? Well, the owner says the combo is good for 470 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, more than enough to outgun most modern SUVs and pickup trucks.
And it sounds great too. Hit the play button below to find out more and see it in action.
