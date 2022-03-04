2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Configurator Goes Live, Facelifted Truck Starts at $33,300

Manufactured in Fort Wayne and Silao, the mid-cycle refresh of the Sierra 1500 is now available to configure. The most basic specification of the half-ton pickup truck, namely the work-oriented Pro with the regular cab and standard box, can be yours from $33,300 sans destination charge.
What do you get for your money? Key items come in the guise of a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Dubbed L3B after the regular production order code, this powerplant cranks out 310 ponies and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,000 revolutions per minute. Although it’s 15 horsepower down on the 2.7-liter EcoBoost in the Ford F-150, it’s also 30 pound-feet up on the rivaling V6.
LED headlamps, daytime running lamps, and taillamps are standard as well, along with GMC Pro Safety driver-assist goodies, push-button start, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two-speaker audio, as well as single-zone climate control. For a no-frills pickup, it certainly has plenty of stuff included as standard.
The 2022 model year Sierra 1500 is available in four more configurations: regular cab with the long box, double cab standard box, crew cab short box, and the crew cab standard box that's costlier than the others. Trim levels, meanwhile, further include the SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate. The AT4X and Denali Ultimate are insanely expensive at $74k and $79k, yet both shine in their own respective ways.
For starters, the off-road and luxury-oriented trims feature the 6.2-liter small block connected to a ten-speed automatic. Rated at 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, this lump is complemented by Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers and two e-locking differentials in the AT4X.
The Denali Ultimate, on the other hand, stands out in the crowd with the help of Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving technology and a three-year subscription. Last, but certainly not least, we also have to mention two more powertrain options: a 5.3-liter small block and the 3.0-liter Duramax straight-six turbo diesel that matches the 6.2-liter engine’s torque rating.
