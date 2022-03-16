At Long Last, the A-10 Warthog Has Arrived in War Thunder, Here's Why It's Huge News

For those that have been grinding in War Thunder since the early half of the last decade, the thought of the Fairchild-Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II flying around in the game must sound preposterous. But War Thunder isn't just a game for World War II enthusiasts anymore. It's time to modern things up in a big way.
For a game so based on tanks and aircraft from the late 30s until the mid-70s, the addition of the A-10, usually dubbed the Warthog, signals the time has come for fourth-generation fighters to make their way to the largest wargaming platform in the world. Evidently, that means all the crazy weapons that come with the territory.
We're talking highly advanced AGM-65 air to ground missiles, unguided Mighty Mouse rocket pods, wing-mounted 20 mm cannon pods, bombs, and of course, the iconic 30mm Gau-8 Avenger cannon mounted asymmetrically in the nose of the aircraft. Some in the War Thunder community call this overkill, and we call it downright awesome.
Gaijin Entertainment announced this week that the special premium edition A-10A Thunderbolt (Early) model is now available for pre-order from their website for a hefty sum of $60. For some, offering a premium aircraft in a free-to-play game that costs nearly as much as a brand new triple-a title might seem downright ludicrous.
Rest assured, even if this is the case, War Thunder players can and will buy this aircraft for whatever price Gaijin demands. The A-10 is an aircraft so well-known and beloved that folks are willing to make sacrifices to get inside the cockpit, even if it's just a virtual example. But you can't say Gaijin doesn't give you a lot of cool stuff for the money.
We're talking 2,000 golden eagles of in-game currency, a special experimental four-color camouflage for the A-10, 15 days of premium account time, and the Pre-order bonus: "Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrt" title for your gamer ID, paying homage to the iconic sound of the barrage of a GAU-8 Avenger, as it turns ground targets into a paste.
