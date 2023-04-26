Super Sailing Yacht Zenji Is a Stunning Floating Resort With the Heart of a Racer

Superyachts are the obvious choice for dream vacations on the water in some of the most exotic locations in the world. Still, yachting connoisseurs will always appreciate a sailing vessel more. The so-called super sailing yachts offer the best of both worlds, and Zenji is a perfect example of that.
If you hear of a luxury yacht with a Japanese name, chances are it belongs, or it once belonged to tech mogul Larry Ellison. The famous Oracle co-founder is known as a serial yacht owner who gave Japanese-inspired names to all his pleasure craft. Ronin (currently Zeus), Rising Sun, and Musashi are the most well-known yachts in his fleet, all with impressive proportions and built at some of the top luxury shipyards in the world.
Throughout the years, several other stunning pleasure craft were also rumored to have been owned by the tech billionaire for a short time. The beautiful Zenji, built by Perini Navi almost two decades ago, is one of them.
It stands apart in the billionaire's collection as a sailing motor yacht, but that's not surprising. Ellison's boating passion expanded to yacht racing also. Precisely 20 years ago, Oracle Team USA competed in America's Cup for the first time. It would participate again in 2010 and 2013 before eventually ending its presence in the racing world in 2018.
Soon after the sale, Zenji got a fresh look. Considering its age, it was about time. It arrived at the Safe Harbor Rybovich Marina in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the end of January 2022 and emerged four months later in top shape, just in time for the summer season. It got brand-new winches and rigging, and its teak decks were re-sanded.
In terms of looks, the Italian-built yacht changed its style in the hands of an interior designer who the new owner chose. The nautical theme is obvious, reflected in the vibrant blue and white color scheme, plus maritime-inspired décor items. The refreshed yacht also looks more modern, even though it also kept the classic-inspired wood paneling, made initially from American cherry.
As a result of the refit, Zenji was relaunched on the luxury charter market, looking like a floating resort. Thanks to the impressive size and especially the ingenious configuration, this sailing yacht claims to be just as welcoming and opulent as contemporary superyachts.
Zenji is ready to entertain its guests, from sipping cocktails by the pool or watching movies to al-fresco dining and sun lounging close to the water level. Inside, it reveals a large salon with a sophisticated dining room and a well-equipped media lounge. Outside, people onboard are welcome to enjoy al-fresco dining for 12 and a second large TV screen, elegantly disguised by artwork when it's not being used.
The spa pool and the comfy sun pads benefit from spectacular views up in the flybridge area. Closer to the water level, a fold-down transom becomes a generous bathing platform (two meters/6.5 feet wide) fitted with handrails, a swim ladder, and a shower at the entrance.
Although as comfortable as a floating luxury resort, Zenji is still a racer at heart. It regularly participated in the St. Barth Bucket and the Perini Navi Cup for many years. Today, it's still a notable presence on the French Riviera and in places like Ibiza and Corsica, but showing off only its beauty, not prowess.
Zenji has proven to have all the ingredients for long-term success. It came from the hands of an acclaimed designer (Ron Holland) and a reputable shipyard (Perini Navi). Soon after its launch, it became a ShowBoats Award finalist for "Best Sailing Yacht Interior" and started competing. It's easy to see why this Italian-built sailing beauty might have once been part of Ellison's collection.
For the past ten years, it operated as a famous charter yacht. Following its recent refit, it's ready to continue on that path with even more success. The only bad news is that it's not available for charter in the US. Those lucky enough to visit the infamous millionaire playgrounds in the Mediterranean can find out what it's like to cruise onboard Zenji for €240,000 ($263,000) per week.
Throughout the years, several other stunning pleasure craft were also rumored to have been owned by the tech billionaire for a short time. The beautiful Zenji, built by Perini Navi almost two decades ago, is one of them.
It stands apart in the billionaire's collection as a sailing motor yacht, but that's not surprising. Ellison's boating passion expanded to yacht racing also. Precisely 20 years ago, Oracle Team USA competed in America's Cup for the first time. It would participate again in 2010 and 2013 before eventually ending its presence in the racing world in 2018.
Zenji was designed as a powerful racing yacht, and the name and pedigree seem to confirm a connection with Ellison. Originally named Santa Maria, the 184 feet (56 meters) boat still holds its new Japanese name, even though it was sold at the beginning of last year.
Soon after the sale, Zenji got a fresh look. Considering its age, it was about time. It arrived at the Safe Harbor Rybovich Marina in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the end of January 2022 and emerged four months later in top shape, just in time for the summer season. It got brand-new winches and rigging, and its teak decks were re-sanded.
In terms of looks, the Italian-built yacht changed its style in the hands of an interior designer who the new owner chose. The nautical theme is obvious, reflected in the vibrant blue and white color scheme, plus maritime-inspired décor items. The refreshed yacht also looks more modern, even though it also kept the classic-inspired wood paneling, made initially from American cherry.
As a result of the refit, Zenji was relaunched on the luxury charter market, looking like a floating resort. Thanks to the impressive size and especially the ingenious configuration, this sailing yacht claims to be just as welcoming and opulent as contemporary superyachts.
It can accommodate a total of 12 guests and a 10-people crew. Guests have six staterooms to choose from, including the master suite, two doubles, and three twins, with two Pullman berths providing additional accommodation. All the cabins boast modern, nautical-inspired decor and marble en-suite bathrooms.
Zenji is ready to entertain its guests, from sipping cocktails by the pool or watching movies to al-fresco dining and sun lounging close to the water level. Inside, it reveals a large salon with a sophisticated dining room and a well-equipped media lounge. Outside, people onboard are welcome to enjoy al-fresco dining for 12 and a second large TV screen, elegantly disguised by artwork when it's not being used.
The spa pool and the comfy sun pads benefit from spectacular views up in the flybridge area. Closer to the water level, a fold-down transom becomes a generous bathing platform (two meters/6.5 feet wide) fitted with handrails, a swim ladder, and a shower at the entrance.
Although as comfortable as a floating luxury resort, Zenji is still a racer at heart. It regularly participated in the St. Barth Bucket and the Perini Navi Cup for many years. Today, it's still a notable presence on the French Riviera and in places like Ibiza and Corsica, but showing off only its beauty, not prowess.
The twin Deutz engines can still propel it at 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph). At an economical speed, it can easily cover 4,000 nautical miles (7,308 km).
Zenji has proven to have all the ingredients for long-term success. It came from the hands of an acclaimed designer (Ron Holland) and a reputable shipyard (Perini Navi). Soon after its launch, it became a ShowBoats Award finalist for "Best Sailing Yacht Interior" and started competing. It's easy to see why this Italian-built sailing beauty might have once been part of Ellison's collection.
For the past ten years, it operated as a famous charter yacht. Following its recent refit, it's ready to continue on that path with even more success. The only bad news is that it's not available for charter in the US. Those lucky enough to visit the infamous millionaire playgrounds in the Mediterranean can find out what it's like to cruise onboard Zenji for €240,000 ($263,000) per week.