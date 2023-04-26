First Electric Air Taxis to Be Stationed at a US Military Base Coming in 2024

We're closer than ever to a new era of air mobility, where electric air taxis will deliver us from the evils of pollution, heavy traffic, and noise. Behind the scenes, the military sector has also tested the potential benefits of eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) for improved logistics. It looks like next year will mark a milestone in this direction.
In 1947, the Bell X-1, piloted by Captain Chuck Yeager, first broke the sound barrier at the Edwards Air Force Base. The X-15 became a pioneer at the exact location after flying at Mach 4.5 and 6. These are just a couple of the aerospace milestones connected to this military base, the second-largest in the US Air Force (USAF). Next year will add another aviation-first – the first electric air taxis stationed at an American military base.
The California-based eVTOL maker Joby is gearing up to deliver the first units stationed at the Edwards Air Force Base. The first two air taxis are expected to arrive at the beginning of 2024, with seven more to follow.
Joby will deliver and operate the future air taxi fleet at Edwards. The first units to arrive there will initially demonstrate potential use cases related to logistics. These five-seat, fully-electric aircraft will show what they can do for passenger transportation and cargo applications.
This exciting milestone results from a five-year collaboration between Joby and the Department of Defense. The Californian startup was one of the AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) companies that benefitted from the innovative Agility Prime program.
The DOD launched Agility Prime in 2020 to explore the potential of eVTOLs for all military branches. Through this program, Joby had sufficient funds to further the development of its aircraft, also gaining access to military testing facilities.
Four Air Force pilots were invited to Joby's facility in Marina, California, a few days ago. This became the location of another first for the AAM sector and the USAF. For the first time, an Air Force pilot flew an eVTOL as sole pilot-in-command for the entire flight. This included the aircraft's transition from vertical to airplane-like (wingborne) flight. Before that, the USAF personnel had to complete theoretical and simulator training.
In terms of money, the collaboration between Joby and the DOD has reached more than $130 million after the latest $55 million boost (in the form of a contract extension).
Meanwhile, the Californian startup is closer to launching commercial services in 2025. Earlier this year, it also became the first in the AAM sector to test its eVTOL at the famous National Full-Scale Aerodynamic Complex (NFAC), the world's largest wind tunnel testing facility. As soon as next year, it could become the first manufacturer to operate electric air taxis at a military base in the US.
