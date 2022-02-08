Super-Rare 1956 Dodge Texan Found in 300-Car Junkyard, Needs a Lot of Love

The 1950s was an interesting era for cars. With the economy in full swing after World War II, people were spending big on everything, including automobiles. As a result, U.S. automakers experimented with countless limited-edition trim packages. Dodge even went as far as to create the La Femme, a Lancer trim developed specifically for women.
Following its Forward Look redesign for 1955, the Dodge full-size lineup, which included the Coronet, Royal, Lancer, and Custom Royal became very popular. But with fewer than 2,500 units sold in two years (some claim fewer than 1,500 were made), the La Femme itself was a flop.
But it wasn't the only special-edition version of the full-size Dodge. The Mopar brand also developed a trim package for the state of Texas, reportedly as a result of strong requests made by a group of oilmen and politicians. Based on the Coronet, the Dodge Texan was born in 1956.
What made it special? Well, it was mostly about the badges, as the full-size came with "Texas" lettering and a chromed map of the Lone Star State on the rear fenders and trunk lid. The Texan was also fitted with crossed Texas flags on the engine hood, but the story goes that these were removed after a few units were built due to a law that prohibited the use of the state flag for advertising purposes.
Most sources claim that only the first 24 cars were sold with crossed flags. But the Dodge Texan itself is a rare car, with only 289 units produced in 1956. All were fitted with the range-topping 315-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) Super Red Ram V8.
With only a few of these rare Coronets still in existence, it's a big deal to find one sitting in a junkyard. The abandoned Texan was discovered by Thomas of YouTube's "Heart of Texas Barn Finds and Classic's" in a salvage yard that includes more than 300 cars.
Since the Texas-based junkyard is no longer open to the public, it's not surprising that the Texan hasn't been saved so far. The owner seems to know that it's a hard-to-find classic, but he doesn't say whether he's willing to sell it or not. However, Thomas mentions that the owner may still sell cars, so maybe he can be persuaded to part ways with the Texan. If you're interested, there's info on how to get in touch with him in the video below.
If the frame is still in good condition, which is anyone's guess given that the car has been sitting almost flat on the ground, this rare Texan might just be worth saving. It's difficult to put a value on these cars since they rarely show up for auction.
The last one I found to cross the block did so for $22,500 in 2013. With 1956 full-size Dodge known to fetch more than $31,000 in Concours condition, a restored Texan could go for close to $40,000. But it's definitely not the case here, as this Texan needs a lot of love to become a show-ready classic. But I'd hate to see it go to waste.
Find the rare Texan in the video below. It shows up at the 27-minute mark. I also included one of Dodge's ads for the 1956 Texan next to it.
