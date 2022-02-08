Super-Rare 1956 Dodge Texan Found in 300-Car Junkyard, Needs a Lot of Love

More on this:

1 This Farm in the Middle of Nowhere Is Home to an Abandoned Fleet of Old Chevrolets

2 Seemingly Abandoned Property Is Packed With Old Fords and Chevrolets, Rare Gems Included

3 1957 Chevrolet 210 Was Left to Rot in a Junkyard, Takes First Drive in 50 Years

4 Mr. Norm's 1971 Dodge Charger Junkyard Find Sitting Out in the Cold Is a Sad Sight

5 Big Collection of Derelict Vehicles Brings Together Hawker Hunter and Rally Cars