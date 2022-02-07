This Farm in the Middle of Nowhere Is Home to an Abandoned Fleet of Old Chevrolets

When it comes to classic Chevrolet barn and junkyard finds, it's usually the Impalas and the Bel Airs that get all the attention. But the "bowtie" company built a few cool and equally beautiful models before these nameplates took over.
And I'm not talking about the first-generation Bel Air that was offered before the incredibly popular Tri-Five series arrived in 1955. I'm thinking about nameplates like the Fleetmaster (including its Fleetline series), the Deluxe, and the Master.
The latter is the oldest of the three, having been introduced in 1933 as a replacement for the Eagle. The Master soldiered on until 1942 with yearly changes. It was Chevy's most expensive model at the time.
The Fleetmaster was a short-lived nameplate that Chevrolet offered from 1946 to 1948. It was also a top trim level in the range and revived the Feetline name as a sub-series after four-year hiatus. While the Fleetmaster was phased out in 1984, the Fleetline remained in production until 1952. It was quite popular too with more than 400,000 units delivered per year in 1949 and 1950.
Then there's the Chevrolet Deluxe, not only the most beautiful but also the most popular of the three. It shared design cues with the Fleetmaster until 1948 but got a new exterior in 1949 when Chevrolet rolled out its first post-WW2 designs.
Chevy's best-selling car until 1952 due to its appealing balance of style and luxury appointments, the late-model Deluxe was essentially a predecessor to the first-generation Bel Air.
So why am I talking about these really old Chevrolets? Well, I recently stumbled across video footage of a massive hoard of Chevys from the 1930s to the 1950s, which reminded me of all these cool models that we rarely remember.
Unlike most of us, who usually worship Impalas and Bel Airs, some guy in Nebraska was nuts about Fleetmasters and Deluxes and bought quite a few of them over the years. This video documents only a small part of his stash, so we could be talking about more than 100 vehicles.
Unfortunately, most of them are in bad shape and won't get a second chance at life. But a few of them have survived the test of time rather well, especially considering they spent decades out in the open.
Located in central Nebraska, or in "the middle of nowhere" as described by YouTube's "Mr. Goodpliers," this farm was being cleaned up when the video was released. In short, all of the cars you're about to see below were already sold and in the process of being hauled away.
That's both good and bad news here. The good news is that some of these cars may get restored. On the other hand, most of them will probably end up dismantled for parts or crushed.
We'll never know for sure, but what you're about to see is probably the biggest collection of 1930s to 1950s Chevrolets outside a museum. Hit the play button below to check it out.
The latter is the oldest of the three, having been introduced in 1933 as a replacement for the Eagle. The Master soldiered on until 1942 with yearly changes. It was Chevy's most expensive model at the time.
The Fleetmaster was a short-lived nameplate that Chevrolet offered from 1946 to 1948. It was also a top trim level in the range and revived the Feetline name as a sub-series after four-year hiatus. While the Fleetmaster was phased out in 1984, the Fleetline remained in production until 1952. It was quite popular too with more than 400,000 units delivered per year in 1949 and 1950.
Then there's the Chevrolet Deluxe, not only the most beautiful but also the most popular of the three. It shared design cues with the Fleetmaster until 1948 but got a new exterior in 1949 when Chevrolet rolled out its first post-WW2 designs.
Chevy's best-selling car until 1952 due to its appealing balance of style and luxury appointments, the late-model Deluxe was essentially a predecessor to the first-generation Bel Air.
So why am I talking about these really old Chevrolets? Well, I recently stumbled across video footage of a massive hoard of Chevys from the 1930s to the 1950s, which reminded me of all these cool models that we rarely remember.
Unlike most of us, who usually worship Impalas and Bel Airs, some guy in Nebraska was nuts about Fleetmasters and Deluxes and bought quite a few of them over the years. This video documents only a small part of his stash, so we could be talking about more than 100 vehicles.
Unfortunately, most of them are in bad shape and won't get a second chance at life. But a few of them have survived the test of time rather well, especially considering they spent decades out in the open.
Located in central Nebraska, or in "the middle of nowhere" as described by YouTube's "Mr. Goodpliers," this farm was being cleaned up when the video was released. In short, all of the cars you're about to see below were already sold and in the process of being hauled away.
That's both good and bad news here. The good news is that some of these cars may get restored. On the other hand, most of them will probably end up dismantled for parts or crushed.
We'll never know for sure, but what you're about to see is probably the biggest collection of 1930s to 1950s Chevrolets outside a museum. Hit the play button below to check it out.