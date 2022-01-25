Big Collection of Derelict Vehicles Brings Together Hawker Hunter and Rally Cars

When it comes to means of transportation, you can collect just about anything these days. You can buy cars from any era and you can also collect aircraft if you have enough room. Heck, you can also hoard military vehicles to some extent. Here's a guy that likes a little bit of everything.
The large collection you're about to see below brings together not only cars from different eras, but also military equipment, and, amazingly enough, a Hawker Hunter fighter jet.
The Hunter is quite the famous plane. Built by U.K.'s Hawker Siddeley, it took its first flight back in 1951 and went into service in 1954. Used by the Royal Air Force and military operators in 21 other countries, the Hunter remained in service until 2014.
During its long, 60-year career, the Hawker saw combat service in a range of conflicts, including the Suez Crisis, the Sino-Indian War, the Indo-Pakistani Wars of 1965 and 1971, and the Second Congo War.
Naturally, this Hunter has seen better days. Parked on a field, it no longer has its Rolls-Royce Avon turbojet engine and it's missing several other components. Actually, YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer," who documented this collection, claims that the wreck includes parts from two different Hunter fighters.
But the Hawker isn't the only aircraft here. It rests alongside a derelict Beechcraft civilian plane. But while it still has a decent fuselage, it's been sitting for many years and the cockpit has been occupied by vegetation.
The aircraft is flanked by a mini collection of military vehicles, including trucks, tracked carriers, and even a Russian tank.
Not a fan of aircraft and military stuff? Well, this collection also includes a few interesting cars, including rally-spec vehicles. There are a pair of Renault Clios, most likely of the RS variety. While one seems to be a track-only runner, the other one is road-legal.
The hot-hatchback list continues with no fewer than three Peugeot 250 GTIs, fitted with roll cages and all. There's also a Ford Escort RS rally car and a few mock-ups based on the same model. Sadly, all of them seem to have been parked a long time ago and won't hit the road or the race track anytime soon.
The stash also includes a BMW 2002, the predecessor to the 3 Series. But this car is also in dire need of attention, not to mention that it no longer has an engine.
But things become a lot more interesting toward the end of the video, where the footage captures a Subaru Impreza STI and a Nissan Skyline GT-R R33. Both seem to be in one piece. The fourth-gen GT-R is particularly fetching and somewhat rare too, with fewer than 17,000 produced from 1995 to 1998. I can't believe it's been almost 25 years since the successor to the R32 "Godzilla" went out of production.
The Hunter is quite the famous plane. Built by U.K.'s Hawker Siddeley, it took its first flight back in 1951 and went into service in 1954. Used by the Royal Air Force and military operators in 21 other countries, the Hunter remained in service until 2014.
During its long, 60-year career, the Hawker saw combat service in a range of conflicts, including the Suez Crisis, the Sino-Indian War, the Indo-Pakistani Wars of 1965 and 1971, and the Second Congo War.
Naturally, this Hunter has seen better days. Parked on a field, it no longer has its Rolls-Royce Avon turbojet engine and it's missing several other components. Actually, YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer," who documented this collection, claims that the wreck includes parts from two different Hunter fighters.
But the Hawker isn't the only aircraft here. It rests alongside a derelict Beechcraft civilian plane. But while it still has a decent fuselage, it's been sitting for many years and the cockpit has been occupied by vegetation.
The aircraft is flanked by a mini collection of military vehicles, including trucks, tracked carriers, and even a Russian tank.
Not a fan of aircraft and military stuff? Well, this collection also includes a few interesting cars, including rally-spec vehicles. There are a pair of Renault Clios, most likely of the RS variety. While one seems to be a track-only runner, the other one is road-legal.
The hot-hatchback list continues with no fewer than three Peugeot 250 GTIs, fitted with roll cages and all. There's also a Ford Escort RS rally car and a few mock-ups based on the same model. Sadly, all of them seem to have been parked a long time ago and won't hit the road or the race track anytime soon.
The stash also includes a BMW 2002, the predecessor to the 3 Series. But this car is also in dire need of attention, not to mention that it no longer has an engine.
But things become a lot more interesting toward the end of the video, where the footage captures a Subaru Impreza STI and a Nissan Skyline GT-R R33. Both seem to be in one piece. The fourth-gen GT-R is particularly fetching and somewhat rare too, with fewer than 17,000 produced from 1995 to 1998. I can't believe it's been almost 25 years since the successor to the R32 "Godzilla" went out of production.