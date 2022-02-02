Seemingly Abandoned Property Is Packed With Old Fords and Chevrolets, Rare Gems Included

Barn finds usually come with one vehicle at a time, but sometimes the shed is bigger and includes more cars. But nothing compared to a massive yard loaded with classics, like the one on the seemingly abandoned property you're about to see below.
Located somewhere in Texas, this place is home to a couple of derelict buildings and a large hoard of old cars. The property may look abandoned, but the owner still drops by. He's been gathering cars for decades and he wants to let a few go in order to focus on the vehicles that he wants to put back on the road.
This 18-minute footage by YouTube's "Heart of Texas Barn Finds and Classic's" covers most of the cars parked here. There are about a dozen classics scattered on the front yard, but most of them are parked farther away from the road, almost out of sight.
The stash revolves around Ford and Chevrolet cars from the 1950s and 1960s. There are a few Pontiacs, Buicks, and even a Dodge Polara from the late 1960s, but it's mostly full-size cars and pickup trucks with "Ford" and "Chevy" badges. If you're a fan of these companies, it's an interesting ride.
As it turns out, the guy who owns the place is a big fan of the Ford Fairlane and Galaxie. I spotted about five of each and I can't say I paid very close attention to every vehicle documented here. The stash includes Fairlanes from the first to the fifth generation, covering a full decade of the nameplate.
There's no shortage of Ford F-Series trucks either, with at least five examples parked in the yard. All seem to be of the fourth- and fifth-generation variety.
Moving over to Chevrolets, it's far from surprising that the yard is home to at least four of them. These cars were so popular back in the day that you'll find them just about anywhere. You'll also see a couple of 1960 Bel Airs, at least one Tri-Five, and quite a few pickup trucks.
The Chevy stash also includes a few rare gems, like a two-door panel wagon and a delivery van based on the Advance Design series truck. The latter seems to be a 3/4-ton 3600 model. I guess it could make a nice ice cream truck should someone decide to save it.
On top of that, there are a couple of Chevrolet Apache trucks waiting for a second chance at life. One of them is actually in decent condition, despite the turquoise paint now being a sea of surface rust. The Apache traces back to the Chevy Task Force era, gaining this badge in 1958.
While some of the vehicles seen here are in rough shape, others are worth saving and could soldier on for many decades as restored classics or rat-rods. Hopefully, they will find a new home soon.
This 18-minute footage by YouTube's "Heart of Texas Barn Finds and Classic's" covers most of the cars parked here. There are about a dozen classics scattered on the front yard, but most of them are parked farther away from the road, almost out of sight.
The stash revolves around Ford and Chevrolet cars from the 1950s and 1960s. There are a few Pontiacs, Buicks, and even a Dodge Polara from the late 1960s, but it's mostly full-size cars and pickup trucks with "Ford" and "Chevy" badges. If you're a fan of these companies, it's an interesting ride.
As it turns out, the guy who owns the place is a big fan of the Ford Fairlane and Galaxie. I spotted about five of each and I can't say I paid very close attention to every vehicle documented here. The stash includes Fairlanes from the first to the fifth generation, covering a full decade of the nameplate.
There's no shortage of Ford F-Series trucks either, with at least five examples parked in the yard. All seem to be of the fourth- and fifth-generation variety.
Moving over to Chevrolets, it's far from surprising that the yard is home to at least four of them. These cars were so popular back in the day that you'll find them just about anywhere. You'll also see a couple of 1960 Bel Airs, at least one Tri-Five, and quite a few pickup trucks.
The Chevy stash also includes a few rare gems, like a two-door panel wagon and a delivery van based on the Advance Design series truck. The latter seems to be a 3/4-ton 3600 model. I guess it could make a nice ice cream truck should someone decide to save it.
On top of that, there are a couple of Chevrolet Apache trucks waiting for a second chance at life. One of them is actually in decent condition, despite the turquoise paint now being a sea of surface rust. The Apache traces back to the Chevy Task Force era, gaining this badge in 1958.
While some of the vehicles seen here are in rough shape, others are worth saving and could soldier on for many decades as restored classics or rat-rods. Hopefully, they will find a new home soon.