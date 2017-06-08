autoevolution

Subaru Teases BRZ tS And WRX STI Type RA Once More

 
After biting the bullet and thinking that Subaru is STI-fying the BRZ, the cold truth is that the U.S. market is actually in for a tS derivative of the BRZ. What this means, in turn, is that it would be foolish to expect any performance updates brought to the 2.0-liter boxer engine.
The basis for this argument is the pre-facelift BRZ tS, the one sold in Japan. The tuned by STI variant, which is expected to go on sale in the United States for the 2018 model year, is garnished with red brake calipers, Michelin Pilot Sport tires, black-painted Enkei 18x7.5-inch alloy wheels, and a lower ride height. Beyond the details offered by Subaru in the second teaser, you’re in for a few more treats on the handling front.

Sportier dampers, harder bushings, and improvements brought to the rear subframe are three of the upgrades you should look forward to. Flexible draw stiffeners and a tower bar should also make the cut, joined by a carbon fiber rear wing and a more aggressive chin spoiler. The bottom line is, the BRZ tS is basically a more extreme take on the Performance Package offered as an optional extra for the 2017 model.

The Japanese automaker will also launch the WRX STI Type RA in the United States, and from the second teaser of the high-performance brawler, we get a better glimpse of the carbon fiber rear wing and RA badging. As expected from a WRX STI, especially one that revives an iconic name for Subaru, the Type RA version will sport 19-inch BBS wheels finished in the trademark gold color we all know and adore.

A lighter car than the WRX STI, the Type RA is a more dynamically enticing proposition thanks to upgrades such as Bilstein dampers. At the present moment, it’s not known if the 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer will be more potent than it already is. On that note, word has it Subaru will offer the six-speed manual tranny with more aggressive gearing.

 

