Subaru Sends Off BRZ With “Final Edition” Model, Gen 2 Incoming

Can you believe the BRZ dates back to the 2007 North American International Auto Show when Toyota revealed the FT-HS concept car? Following a few more one-offs, the production model premiered in 2011 at the Tokyo Motor Show. Both the Subaru and 86 haven’t aged too well because neither company kept the boxer-engined siblings up to date with the passing of time, leading to a sharp decrease in sales in the United States and a few other relevant markets such as Europe. 10 photos



When paired to the six-speed manual transmission, the boxer engine’s output soldiers on without any changes from previous models. 205 ponies and 156 twerks will have to make do, and choosing the six-speed automatic transmission is the worst thing that you can do. Not only does it take away from the excitement of rowing your own gears, but the engine is downtuned to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft. Subaru really made a hash out of the BRZ in 2020 by increasing the starting price by 15 percent in Europe, translating to 4,610 pounds sterling over 2019 in the United Kingdom. The automaker’s German division took an even more drastic approach by launching the Final Edition, limited to 100 examples in total.The equivalent to the “ Black Limited ” version of the Toyota GT 86 in Japan signals the end of the BRZ in this part of the world, and soon enough, other markets will follow suit because Toyota and Subaru are developing the Gen 2 in the background. Neither company is willing to share any details on the all-new models, but word has it the boxer engine will level up from 2.0 to 2.4 liters of displacement.Turning our attention back to the Final Edition, Subaru of Germany couldn’t publish more than one picture of the damn thing. It’s like they’re not even interested in spreading the word about this limited-run model, let alone improve Subaru’s woeful sales figures for the BRZ. Nevertheless, is it special in any way?Well, not quite. 17-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design, red brake calipers, stiffer dampers from Sachs, blue-and-black Alcantara and leather upholstery, blue stitching, and BRZ floor mats are the only highlights to speak of. Also on the cosmetic front, Crystal Black Silica comes standard but 100 euros will get you the Blue Pearl exterior finish you can admire in the main photo of this article.When paired to the six-speed manual transmission, the boxer engine’s output soldiers on without any changes from previous models. 205 ponies and 156 twerks will have to make do, and choosing the six-speed automatic transmission is the worst thing that you can do. Not only does it take away from the excitement of rowing your own gears, but the engine is downtuned to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft.