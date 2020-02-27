The Cybertruck-Based CyberHouse Will Keep You Safe After the Zombie Apocalypse

5 Subaru XV e-Boxer Finally Arrives in the UK With Toyota Prius Hybrid Technology

3 Widebody Subaru Levorg Is the WRX STI Wagon We All Want

More on this:

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Expected With FB25 Boxer Engine

In production since 2017, the second generation of the Subaru Crosstrek is available with no fewer than three powertrains if we include the XV from Europe and Japan. Beyond the hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, the ICE-only engine choice comes in the guise of the FB20 over in the United States of America. 60 photos



Bigger displacement comes at a higher cost, and it’s also understood the 2.5 will be offered on two trim levels. These are the new Sport and the range-topping Limited, and chances are the engine’s output ratings won’t differ from those of the Forester compact crossover and Outback all-roading station wagon.



182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque should be more than enough in the Crosstrek, representing an increase of 30 ponies and 31 twerks over the standard 2.0-liter. Of course, the Lineartronic CVT will send the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to both axles of the Crosstrek thanks to Symmetrical AWD .



Only the FB20 can be had with a six-speed manual transmission, but as it’s often the case in the United States of America, consumer demand for the automatic is much higher. The thing is, how much will the FB25 cost?



The Limited trim level - featuring the FB20 - retails at $27,395 for the 2020 model year, excluding destination charge. We assume the FB25 will cost $1,000 to $1,500 more, and this difference should apply to the Sport as well. All told, the Crosstrek 2.5i will be on the expensive side of compact crossovers from non-premium brands.



Subaru remains focused on growing its U.S. lineup in the coming years. Of the 700,117 vehicles the Japanese automaker sold in 2019 in this part of the world, Speaking to Automotive News , chief executive officer Tom Doll acknowledged that the Crosstrek may seem a little underpowered. “The 2.5-liter engine will solve that problem,” he added, confirming the FB25 powerplant.Bigger displacement comes at a higher cost, and it’s also understood the 2.5 will be offered on two trim levels. These are the new Sport and the range-topping Limited, and chances are the engine’s output ratings won’t differ from those of the Forester compact crossover and Outback all-roading station wagon.182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque should be more than enough in the Crosstrek, representing an increase of 30 ponies and 31 twerks over the standard 2.0-liter. Of course, the Lineartronicwill send the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to both axles of the Crosstrek thanks to SymmetricalOnly the FB20 can be had with a six-speed manual transmission, but as it’s often the case in the United States of America, consumer demand for the automatic is much higher. The thing is, how much will the FB25 cost?The Limited trim level - featuring the FB20 - retails at $27,395 for the 2020 model year, excluding destination charge. We assume the FB25 will cost $1,000 to $1,500 more, and this difference should apply to the Sport as well. All told, the Crosstrek 2.5i will be on the expensive side of compact crossovers from non-premium brands.Subaru remains focused on growing its U.S. lineup in the coming years. Of the 700,117 vehicles the Japanese automaker sold in 2019 in this part of the world, the Crosstrek accounted for 131,152 units. In other words, the Crosstrek has been outsold by the Forester and Outback.