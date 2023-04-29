Subaru Recalls 2023 Impreza to Remedy a Brake Light Switch Issue

Codenamed GT for the hatchback and GK for the sedan, the fifth-generation Impreza has been recently discontinued for the hatchback-only sixth generation. But alas, a handful of 2023 models have been assembled with an improperly adjusted component.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said component is the stop lamp switch. On February 17, the Japanese company received a technical report alleging a brake light illuminating without brake pedal application. Subaru immediately started investigating, then identified the improper adjustment condition.
Subaru of America is aware of a single warranty claim and four technical reports in the United States market, with receipt dates ranging between February 17 and April 18. On the upside, no crashes or injuries resulted from this problem. Said problem stems from the gap between the brake lamp switch and the stopper.
In addition to the brake light illumination without applying any sort of pressure on the brake pedal, the gap in question makes it possible to start the vehicle and shift the transmission out of park without pressing the brake pedal. Safety risks aside, this issue goes against two federal motor vehicle safety standards: 108 for lamps and reflective devices and 102 for trans shift position sequence, interlock, and braking effect.
Supplied by Toyotetsu America, the suspect brake pedal assemblies bear part numbers 36012FL00C and 36012FL01C. The issue was corrected on the assembly line on March 21. Dealers have already been instructed to inspect the gap between the stop lamp switch and stopper, and – if necessary – to adjust said gap.
Owners can expect to receive Subaru-branded envelopes by first-class mail on June 23. The recall population comprises 941 sedans and 3,089 hatchbacks. These numbers alone pretty much explain why Subaru dropped the sedan for the 2024 model year Impreza. The vehicles in question were manufactured between February 1 and March 20 this year.
We already know how much the MY24 costs, we also know what comes standard and what doesn't, yet the newcomer isn't available to configure at press time. The 2023 Subaru Impreza soldiers on with a sticker price of $19,795 for the Base Sedan and $20,295 for the Base 5-Door, sans destination charge.
Rated at 36 miles per gallon (6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway and 28 (8.4) city, the Base Sedan is alright in terms of standard equipment. Highlights include all-wheel drive, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The 2023 model also boasts a standard manual transmission, whereas the 2024 comes exclusively with a chain-driven CVT.
The Lineartronic continuously variable transmission may not be to everyone's liking, but a five-speed manual certainly doesn't have a place in a modern car. And that's coming from someone who owns and loves manuals. On that note, the hatchback-only 2024 model is $22,995 plus the $1,090 freight fee.
Subaru of America is aware of a single warranty claim and four technical reports in the United States market, with receipt dates ranging between February 17 and April 18. On the upside, no crashes or injuries resulted from this problem. Said problem stems from the gap between the brake lamp switch and the stopper.
In addition to the brake light illumination without applying any sort of pressure on the brake pedal, the gap in question makes it possible to start the vehicle and shift the transmission out of park without pressing the brake pedal. Safety risks aside, this issue goes against two federal motor vehicle safety standards: 108 for lamps and reflective devices and 102 for trans shift position sequence, interlock, and braking effect.
Supplied by Toyotetsu America, the suspect brake pedal assemblies bear part numbers 36012FL00C and 36012FL01C. The issue was corrected on the assembly line on March 21. Dealers have already been instructed to inspect the gap between the stop lamp switch and stopper, and – if necessary – to adjust said gap.
Owners can expect to receive Subaru-branded envelopes by first-class mail on June 23. The recall population comprises 941 sedans and 3,089 hatchbacks. These numbers alone pretty much explain why Subaru dropped the sedan for the 2024 model year Impreza. The vehicles in question were manufactured between February 1 and March 20 this year.
We already know how much the MY24 costs, we also know what comes standard and what doesn't, yet the newcomer isn't available to configure at press time. The 2023 Subaru Impreza soldiers on with a sticker price of $19,795 for the Base Sedan and $20,295 for the Base 5-Door, sans destination charge.
Rated at 36 miles per gallon (6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway and 28 (8.4) city, the Base Sedan is alright in terms of standard equipment. Highlights include all-wheel drive, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The 2023 model also boasts a standard manual transmission, whereas the 2024 comes exclusively with a chain-driven CVT.
The Lineartronic continuously variable transmission may not be to everyone's liking, but a five-speed manual certainly doesn't have a place in a modern car. And that's coming from someone who owns and loves manuals. On that note, the hatchback-only 2024 model is $22,995 plus the $1,090 freight fee.