2025 Subaru Forester Has All-New Sixth-Gen Attire, Though Solely in Imagination Land

Just like in other regions, the American compact crossover SUV niche is one of the biggest and most intensely fought across the automotive market. As such, it takes genius levels of flair and resolve to come out on top. Alas, that doesn't mean carmakers should give up on trying.
Many people will try to find the perfect compromise for their next family vehicle by answering what initially seems like a simple question: what is the best small SUV on the market right now? Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but sometimes people just cannot decide on a favorite because maybe there is no perfect answer. After all, customers sometimes have vastly different priorities regarding space, hauling capabilities, fuel economy, design, and how these CUVs handle on and off the beaten path.
And that makes it hard for automakers to pinpoint the flawless recipe. Luckily, that also means they will always try to offer new perks and better their rivals. As such, no wonder the competition is fierce in the space of compactness. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have plenty of examples, from the slower-selling Mitsubishi Outlander and Volkswagen Tiguan to the middle space occupied by Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, or Nissan Rogue and to the top of the roster filled with stuff like the Chevy Equinox, Mazda CX-5, Jeep Cherokee, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, or Toyota RAV4.
Keen observers might notice that we missed a nameplate – Subaru's Forester. Well, although it's not a sales leader by any means, the Japanese compact crossover SUV that has been around since 1997 is always a solid contender in the space. As such, it has amassed its minor cult following throughout five generations thanks to its family-oriented cabin space, the connections to Subaru's rallying history, the iconic boxer mills, and the potential adventures facilitated by Subaru's Symmetrical All Wheel Drive system.
Recently, Subaru has moved its focus away from the bigger Outback or the Forester to the smaller Crosstrek that just joined the Wilderness family alongside its siblings – but some people may not agree with this strategy. Both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. Speaking of the latter, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has already taken up the task of revealing the all-new, sixth-generation Forester – although solely in CGI.
Remember, this is all merely wishful thinking and only a hypothetical, unofficial depiction of the next Subaru Forester for model years 2024 or 2025. But it does look good enough to cause a stir among its competitors if ever real if you want our two cents on the matter. Interestingly, the design also goes against the current roster of novelties (Crosstrek, Ascent, Solterra) and carves its styling path toward even greater crossover SUV maturity. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass or not?
