Subaru Embraces All Things Winter With Its Annual WinterFest Event

Subaru not only caters to the needs of those who love the outdoors and the thrills of off-road adventure but also encourages its customers to seize the snow days and embrace winter adventures. It does so by organizing an annual event called Subaru WinterFest, meant to celebrate all things winter.
Subaru WinterFest is an annual mountain tour, that includes live music concerts, gear demos, daily giveaways, dog activities, and much more, at select resorts across the States.
The one-of-a-kind mountain destination and lifestyle tour is primarily dedicated to those who have a passion for the outdoors, especially for winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, and also to “snow enthusiasts, music fanatics, animal lovers, and everyone in between.”
“For many people, the winter months actually mean spending more time outdoors enjoying a wide variety of activities with friends and families, and our canine friends too,” Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Alan Bethke, said. “Our Subaru community looks forward to the return of WinterFest each year, which brings family-friendly activities to eight different ski resorts across the country.”
As in previous years, the event is organized in collaboration with leading lifestyle company POWDR, while the gear to be tested during the event comes from Nordica, Lib Tech, Thule, Klean Kanteen, and others.
And what better way to get to the beautiful winter resorts that are part of the tour than in a 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness? The Japanese carmaker leverages this tour to promote its Subaru Wilderness family of vehicles built for off-road exploration.
The newest addition to the lineup features more rugged styling and has been engineered to tackle all terrains. That is how it ended up with 9.2 inches (23 cm) of ground clearance. The car owes its impressive off-road capabilities to its standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, which ensures better stability and optimized traction on rough terrain or in challenging weather conditions.
To optimize traction on all surfaces and in any weather, the Forester Wilderness is equipped with special 17-inch alloy wheels, shod in Yokohama GEOLANDAR A/T all-terrain tires.
The Wilderness version also features longer coil springs and shocks, compared to the standard versions. It also comes with a front skid plate for added protection, and front and rear bumpers designed to keep clear of various obstacles when venturing off the beaten path, like rocks or ice. Moreover, regardless of how cold it is outside, the Forester Wilderness’ cabin will allow occupants to travel comfortably with its high-quality textured StarTex upholstery and dual-zone climate control.
The WinterFest tour will include live performances from bands such as Infamous Stringdusters, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, Lil Smokies, Spazmatics, Big Gigantic, Sunsquabi, Bad Fish, and more. Subaru’s audio partner Harman Kardon will sponsor the live performances and special satellite concerts during the event.
The event will run from February through mid-April, and some of the resorts included in the tour are Killington Mountain Resort in Vermont, Eldora Mountain Resort and Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado, Woodward Park City in Utah, and others.
The one-of-a-kind mountain destination and lifestyle tour is primarily dedicated to those who have a passion for the outdoors, especially for winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, and also to “snow enthusiasts, music fanatics, animal lovers, and everyone in between.”
“For many people, the winter months actually mean spending more time outdoors enjoying a wide variety of activities with friends and families, and our canine friends too,” Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Alan Bethke, said. “Our Subaru community looks forward to the return of WinterFest each year, which brings family-friendly activities to eight different ski resorts across the country.”
As in previous years, the event is organized in collaboration with leading lifestyle company POWDR, while the gear to be tested during the event comes from Nordica, Lib Tech, Thule, Klean Kanteen, and others.
And what better way to get to the beautiful winter resorts that are part of the tour than in a 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness? The Japanese carmaker leverages this tour to promote its Subaru Wilderness family of vehicles built for off-road exploration.
The newest addition to the lineup features more rugged styling and has been engineered to tackle all terrains. That is how it ended up with 9.2 inches (23 cm) of ground clearance. The car owes its impressive off-road capabilities to its standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, which ensures better stability and optimized traction on rough terrain or in challenging weather conditions.
To optimize traction on all surfaces and in any weather, the Forester Wilderness is equipped with special 17-inch alloy wheels, shod in Yokohama GEOLANDAR A/T all-terrain tires.
The Wilderness version also features longer coil springs and shocks, compared to the standard versions. It also comes with a front skid plate for added protection, and front and rear bumpers designed to keep clear of various obstacles when venturing off the beaten path, like rocks or ice. Moreover, regardless of how cold it is outside, the Forester Wilderness’ cabin will allow occupants to travel comfortably with its high-quality textured StarTex upholstery and dual-zone climate control.
The WinterFest tour will include live performances from bands such as Infamous Stringdusters, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, Lil Smokies, Spazmatics, Big Gigantic, Sunsquabi, Bad Fish, and more. Subaru’s audio partner Harman Kardon will sponsor the live performances and special satellite concerts during the event.
The event will run from February through mid-April, and some of the resorts included in the tour are Killington Mountain Resort in Vermont, Eldora Mountain Resort and Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado, Woodward Park City in Utah, and others.