Subaru Recalls Ascent Over Fire Risk, Owners Advised to Park Outside

The Ascent three-row SUV rolled out in 2018 for 2019 as the replacement for the ill-fated Tribeca. Subaru’s largest utility vehicle is produced exclusively in the United States and its recall history beggars belief.
Take, for instance, the 2019 model. Back in August 2018, the Japanese automaker issued a recall for missing spot welds in the B-pillar area. No fewer than 9 vehicles were sold to customers, and every single one of them had to be replaced with brand-new vehicles. One year later, the family-sized Ascent was called back due to loose driveshaft center support bolts.
The 2019 model was also recalled over the incorrect measurement of hydraulic fluid pressure, a PCV valve that may separate, a low-pressure fuel pump that may fail, and a drive chain that may slip and break due to a software issue. As if that wasn't bad enough, the 2019 Subaru Ascent has been recalled to remedy a condition that increases the risk of a fire.
2019 to 2022 models are affected, although Subaru hasn’t mentioned how many vehicles it’s calling back. “The ground bolt that secures the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient heater may have been improperly fastened during vehicle production.” The release issued today by the Japanese automaker reads that “this potential condition may result in the melting of the ground terminal and surrounding components.”
On the upside, no crashes or injuries have been reported in relation to this concern. Subaru has instructed its U.S. dealers to replace the PTC heater ground bolts, then – if necessary - to replace the ground wire and connector holder. The Japanese automaker estimates that only 0.6 percent of the population will require ground and connector replacement.
In the meantime, customers are urged to park outside, away from garages, carports, or any other structures. Subaru also recommends avoiding leaving the Ascent unattended while the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine is running. In case of smoke coming from the dashboard or driver’s footwell area, the driver should immediately turn the engine off and proceed to contact Subaru Roadside Assistance for assistance.
Searching for the year, make, model, and vehicle identification number on the federal watchdog’s website doesn’t return any results at press time. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration should upload the recall report no later than next week, given the implications of this issue.
UPDATE
No fewer than 271,694 units are recalled in the United States, and Subaru is aware of two vehicle fires to date, reports The Car Connection.
