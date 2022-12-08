The 2023 Subaru WRX Is $1,025 More Expensive Than the 2022 Model

Most likely the final combustion-only WRX, the VB launched for the 2022 model year with a starting price of $29,105 excluding the $995 destination freight charge. Not long after it was launched, Subaru hiked up the suggested retail price by $500. Come 2023, the rally-bred sedan will start at $30,605 according to Subaru of America.
Why did the North American division add $1,000 to the suggested retail price? The .pdf attached below gingerly highlights that “there are no model changes for 2023,” which is uncanny in every respect. On the other hand, the annual inflation is getting perilously close to the 8-percent mark.
Even more uncanny, the destination freight charge is $1,020 for 2023, which means that the net price increase is $1,025 over the 2022 model. As ever, four trim levels and two gearbox choices are offered. The WRX 6MT opens the list, followed by the WRX SPT. What is the latter acronym supposed to mean? Well, that’s the Subaru Performance Transmission, a continuously variable transmission with eight-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel-mounted paddles. The SPT is $32,455 sans delivery.
At the other end of the spectrum, the WRX GT comes exclusively with the aforementioned tranny for a cool $43,395 excluding destination. Subaru promises “near-luxury refinement” from this fellow, referring to the electronically controlled dampers that feature a comfort-oriented setting.
Drive Mode Select enables up to 430 customization options for damper settings, steering feel, SI-Drive settings, and so forth. The WRX GT also features 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment. Only the base trim level comes with Subaru’s Starlink dual 7.0-inch setup. Also worthy of note, SPT-equipped cars feature a few more standard goodies in the form of EyeSight driver-assist tech with advanced adaptive cruise control, auto vehicle hold, the SI-Drive system, as well as an electronic parking brake.
The sweetest configuration appears to be the WRX Limited 6MT at $37,495 sans delivery. Building on the Premium’s content, this configuration includes steering-responsive low and high beams, blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert, Ultrasuede upholstery, a power moonroof, 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and three-year free map updates from the peeps at TomTom for the voice-activated satellite navigation system.
