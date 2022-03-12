Officially Saddening: The 2022 Subaru WRX Won't Get STI Variant

What springs to mind when you hear Subaru? In my case, it would be the State Express 555 Impreza World Rally Car that won the manufacturers’ championship three times in the 1990s. I also have to admit that Subaru is synonymous with boxer mills, AWD, and the corner-carving WRX STI.
Regarding the latter, Subaru made a very saddening announcement. “We’re focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the requirements for greenhouse gases, zero-emission vehicles, and CAFE.” Reading between the lines, you already know that a big oof for the WRX STI's biggest fans.
“As part of that effort, Subaru is exploring opportunities for the next-generation WRX STI, including electrification.” We’ve heard rumors about an electrified WRX STI for ages now, so nothing new here. “In the meantime, a next-generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform.” And that’s very disappointing indeed because the WRX’s platform isn’t new and because sporty compact sedans with WRC DNA have always been the Japanese marque's calling card.
I don’t mean to bash the company’s high-ranking executives and bean counters for being indifferent to the changing automotive landscape, but if they knew better, these guys would’ve been fully prepared for the upcoming fuel economy laws and the increasing popularity of all-electric cars. Better management and better cost allocation would have gone a long way.
The statement provided by Subaru also raises a question. More specifically, is the WRX STI going to be launched sometime during the WRX’s life cycle or will it arrive much later, after the WRX goes out with a whimper instead of a bang? Beats me, but I’m not keeping my fingers crossed for a wowzer because Subaru has disappointed way too often in the past decade.
Remember the Viziv Performance Concept from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show? That design study looks much better than the plasticky WRX unveiled for the 2022 model year. Adding insult to injury, Subaru has the audacity of selling a torquier WRX in Japan than the WRX for the U.S. market although they sell more units in the United States of America. Last, but certainly not least, the range-topping trim level of the WRX is only available with a CVT that’s inappropriately advertised as the Subaru Performance Transmission.
