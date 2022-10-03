2023 Subaru Forester Priced From $26,395, Arrives at Retailers in December

The 2023 Subaru Forester will set U.S. buyers back a minimum of $26,395 when it arrives in dealerships this December, offering a choice of six trim levels, standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and the carmaker’s latest EyeSight Driver Assist technology, also at no extra cost.
The EyeSight Driver Assist tech has been improved overall with a wider field of view and updated software. Meanwhile, you can now have Automatic Emergency Steering on models with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. These features combine to assist with steering control and help avoid possible collisions at speeds of less than 50 mph (80 kph).
All Forester variants come standard with seven airbags, dual USB-A charging ports in the front center console, a multi-function display, remote keyless entry, plus the company’s Starlink 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Spending upwards of $29,395 will land you the Premium spec model, with a standard All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper de-icer). These variants also get a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, 17-inch black alloy wheels, tinted windows, power moonroof, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.
Moving on to the Forester Sport, this one starts from $30,965 and offers exclusive gloss black trim for the exterior to go with the black 18-inch wheels, black rear roof spoiler, orange accents and badging, plus a lot more. It has a starting price of $30,965.
In Limited trim, the 2023 Forester is priced at $33,075 and builds on all features available in the Premium specification while adding Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, an 8-inch infotainment screen, perforated leather upholstery, leather steering wheel and shifter, dual-zone climate control, and a power rear gate with auto close and height memory.
Meanwhile, the 2023 Forester Wilderness offers increased ruggedness, with exclusive chassis suspension components that allow for 9.2-inches in ground clearance (a half inch more than on other variants). It boasts longer coil springs and shocks, all-terrain tires, special 17-inch wheels, different front fascia design, and more for $34,020.
As for the flagship Touring specification, it costs upwards of $36,495 and builds on the Limited spec by adding the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, satin chrome mirrors, LED fog lights, silver roof rails, 10-way power driver’s seat, 8-way power passenger seat, and heated outboard rear seats.
All Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter boxer engine, sending 182 hp and 176 lb-ft (238 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via a Lineartronic CVT gearbox.
All Forester variants come standard with seven airbags, dual USB-A charging ports in the front center console, a multi-function display, remote keyless entry, plus the company’s Starlink 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Spending upwards of $29,395 will land you the Premium spec model, with a standard All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper de-icer). These variants also get a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, 17-inch black alloy wheels, tinted windows, power moonroof, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.
Moving on to the Forester Sport, this one starts from $30,965 and offers exclusive gloss black trim for the exterior to go with the black 18-inch wheels, black rear roof spoiler, orange accents and badging, plus a lot more. It has a starting price of $30,965.
In Limited trim, the 2023 Forester is priced at $33,075 and builds on all features available in the Premium specification while adding Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, an 8-inch infotainment screen, perforated leather upholstery, leather steering wheel and shifter, dual-zone climate control, and a power rear gate with auto close and height memory.
Meanwhile, the 2023 Forester Wilderness offers increased ruggedness, with exclusive chassis suspension components that allow for 9.2-inches in ground clearance (a half inch more than on other variants). It boasts longer coil springs and shocks, all-terrain tires, special 17-inch wheels, different front fascia design, and more for $34,020.
As for the flagship Touring specification, it costs upwards of $36,495 and builds on the Limited spec by adding the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, satin chrome mirrors, LED fog lights, silver roof rails, 10-way power driver’s seat, 8-way power passenger seat, and heated outboard rear seats.
All Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter boxer engine, sending 182 hp and 176 lb-ft (238 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via a Lineartronic CVT gearbox.